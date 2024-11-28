Sam Darnold Gets Honest About Vikings Signing Daniel Jones Amid Report on Future

Sam Darnold is the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback.

He is not without warts in his game. Darnold can still hold onto the ball too long, resulting in unnecessary sacks. And he can put the ball in harm’s way when he doesn’t.

The more pressing issue, though, is his one-year, $10 million contract. Darnold is enjoying a career year already with six games to go. That is why there is so much ongoing intrigue around the Vikings signing former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.

For Darnold, it is just another day at the office and another teammate to welcome.

“Very very happy to be able to be teammates with him. I’ve spent some time with him in the past; great guy. So yeah just excited to get him in here and be teammates with him. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience on certain things um is going to help this football team,” Darnold told reporters on November 27.

“I don’t know what it’s like in New York [with the Giants] or anything like that. Darnold said. “But for him to be able to come in here with this locker room, this coaching staff, just the organization as a whole – everyone in the building. We just got great people here, and I’m just excited for him to be able to join this group, and just, yeah, that’s kind of it. Just join us and be a part of the family.”

Darnold said he and Jones had previously met at events like Super Bowls. The two faced off in a cornhole match in 2020.

Play

Darnold also reiterated his excitement about the latter’s signing.

He also confirmed that head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the move with him and fellow incumbents Brett Rypien and Nick Mullens.

Sam Darnold Not Focused on Future After Daniel Jones Signs With Vikings

Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft who is now on his fourth team, said he understands the business of the NFL and that the move and others like it did not take the “joy” out of playing.

“It never affects the joy of playing. Obviously, the business is what it is. Decisions are going to be made that are out of your control. I’ve dealt with that in the past. I’m going to continue to deal with it. But at the same time, it’s great, like I said, for DJ to be able to come in here and learn from us, us learn from him,” Darnold said.

“It’s going to be an amazing relationship that is gonna is going to grow as the season goes.”

Play

When asked if Jones’ signing made him think about his future with free agency on the horizon, Darnold said no.

“Right now I’m just continuing to focus on what we’re doing,” Darnold said. “Continuing to focus on the task at hand, which is the Arizona Cardinals, and we’ll we’ll just continue to do that as the season goes on.”

Darnold’s approach is wise and likely logical.

Insider: No Chance Sam Darnold Back in Minnesota for 2025

According to “Pregame Powerup” host Trey Wingo, it appears all but certain he will not return to the Vikings in 2025.

“Daniel Jones to the Vikings makes perfect sense,” Wingo posted on X on November 27. “No matter what happens the rest of this season Darnold won’t be back with the @Vikings per sources.. which gives Jones an opportunity to play next season if 1st rounder J J McCarthy struggles.”

Where Darnold lands will remain a subject of debate.

But with rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy expected to be fully recovered from his torn meniscus, Darnold’s place in 2025 is unlikely to be with the Vikings.