Former Vikings Starting Pass Rusher Crosses Enemy Lines to NFC North Rival

The Minnesota Vikings once brought Marcus Davenport in to bolster their pass rush.

Instead, they were left with an injury-shortened season, one of many in the former 14th-overall pick’s tumultuous career.

Now, Davenport is heading to yet another NFC North rival, setting the stage for either he or the Vikings to prove themselves right at least two times this coming regular season, if not a third time in the playoffs.

Ex-Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport Joining Bears

The Vikings got four games out of Davenport, who had appeared in at least 11 games in every season since he entered the league before signing with Minnesota.

He has played in 10 games since, including eight contests with seven starts in 2025.

“The #Bears are expected to sign veteran defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X about the former Vikings defender on August 17.

“Former first-round pick with 43 career starts, 165 career tackles and 25 career sacks. Was a starter for the Lions last year.”

The Bears could be in for a similar fate.

Davenport has missed multiple games every year of his career. That he is joining is likely a function of his ties to the team. He played for the Lions in 2024, when Bears head coach Ben Johnson was their offensive coordinator.

Davenport was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, where he played under current Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

However, the Bears are also battling injuries and a lack of proven depth along the edges.

Whether Davenport qualifies is debatable. However, his career sacks are more than anyone else in the Bears’ current rotation, outside of Montez Sweat. The Bears will have to navigate what the Vikings, Lions, and Saints before them have to no avail.

The Vikings will first see the Bears–and, possibly, Davenport–in Week 2 in Minnesota and in the regular-season finale.

Time will tell if Davenport, assuming his deal is made official, will play in either tilt.

This story will be updated.