Vikings Finally Get Big Deal Done With Offensive Line Star

The Minnesota Vikings locked up star offensive tackle Brian O’Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the team on Tuesday. This puts him with the Vikings through the 2030 season.

O’Neill has been a mainstay for the Vikings, as he is entering his ninth season at right tackle. He has started 120 out of 124 games since coming into the starting lineup in his rookie year. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in 2021 and 2024, and had another strong season last year.

Now, he is locked up with the Vikings for the foreseeable future, as noted by multiple media outlets. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the details of the signing.

Compensation update: Vikings have signed OT Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. He now is under contract to Minnesota for the next five years. https://t.co/EzO7ff261A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2026

2025 Was Productive For O’ Neil

O’Neil dealt with minor injuries in the 2025 season. With that being said, he was still able to be effective. Particularly when measured by analytics, he ranked up there with some of the best in the NFL. He had an 81.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked 12th out of 89 qualified tackles. His run blocking grade sat at 84.5. This put him eighth in the NFL and was a single-season career-high. He struggled a bit with pass blocking, as he ranked at 76.4. This number put him 22nd in the NFL.

That being said, there was no denying his consistency. He logged 734 offensive snaps and logged just 21 total pressures. Two sacks, one hit, and 18 hurries were his final statistics on the year. He was flagged for six penalties over the course of last season as well. All things considered, the statistics were impressive. The injury bug hit him toward the back half of the season as he missed three total games. This was caused by a heel injury. Nevertheless, the Vikings made sure to lock up one of their stars.

O’Neil Has Been Stout For Vikings

The 2025 campaign was a microcosm of his career overall. Consistent play and stability have been themes throughout the course of his career. He only allowed two sacks in 2024, after doing so last season. In addition, the metrics continued to work in his favor. He was ranked the eighth-best tackle in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus. 2023 saw him ranked as the 16th-best tackle. If there’s been one thing about O’Neil’s career, it’s that he has been durable and dependable.

Now, he is paid. He will look to help enter a Vikings offensive line that ranked highly last season despite injuries. The Vikings played 10 different offensive linemen for at least 77 snaps due to the injuries. However, O’Neill was the anchor of that offensive line. He was able to help stabilize a line that also featured a rookie left guard in Donovan Jackson

It is certainly big for the Vikings to be able to walk O’Neill down. Strong offensive line play is hard to find in a league that is predicated on offense. Having a player like O’Neill in the fold for multiple seasons is certainly a luxury that Vikings fans should not take for granted. O’Neill has been a consummate professional and a big-time player for the organization.