Vikings’ Defense Takes Potentially Huge Hit Before Packers Clash

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman is currently in concussion protocol. This was confirmed by coach Kevin O’Connell when he met with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Cashman has played at a high level for the Vikings defense this season. He has recorded 76 combined tackles. The veteran has had at least seven tackles in every game and reached double digits three times.

He most recently recorded 12 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed before entering concussion protocol on Monday evening.

Now, it appears as though he may be on the mend, at least for this week.

LB Blake Cashman is in the concussion protocol, per Kevin O’Connell. With a short week, we’ll see if he can play Sunday vs. the Packers.

A Major Development For Vikings

Breaking down Cashman’s season even further, he has played at a high level from the beginning of the year onwards. He started the season opener against the Green Bay Packers with seven tackles and half a sack. The veteran followed that up with 10 tackles, a sack, and a stuff against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings defense has played strong for the majority of the season. He’s a major reason why.

The last month or so has been particularly kind to him. He has recorded at least 10 tackles in three straight games. This included a 12-tackle performance against the Indianapolis Colts on October 25 and a 10-tackle performance against the Detroit Lions on November 1. By and large, he has been one of the most productive linebackers on a stellar Vikings defense this season.

Cashman has flourished since he joined the Vikings. He battled injuries early in his career with the Jets, breaking into the league in 2019. He played in seven games that year, recording 40 combined tackles and half a sack. The 2020 season saw him play in only four games, recording six combined tackles that year. He would spend one more season with the team before playing for the Houston Texans in 2022.

The 2022 season saw him go to the Houston Texans. Houston was where he would really begin to play at a high level. This is where he was able to show his skill set. He played in 16 games and recorded 26 tackles. Those are not necessarily major numbers, but the help set the building block for 2023. We recorded hundred six tackles and two sacks as well as an interception, in 14 games that year.

Blake Cashman Has Been Crucial For Vikings

Since his time in Houston, he has proven himself to be a dependable and playmaking linebacker. The Vikings are seeing it first-hand, and he is seamlessly integrated into the defense. The veteran has been extremely dependable in Minnesota, and it’s clear he’s been an integral part of their defense.

As for now, he is still in concussion protocol. This will be interesting to monitor throughout the course of the week, as the team gets ready to face a talented Green Bay Packers squad. Cashman will undoubtedly be needed against the Packers team that boasts several explosive weapons. The injury to Josh Jacobs certainly changes things a bit, as it takes away a playmaker for the Packers. Even so, the team possesses firepower that the Vikings need to be aware of.