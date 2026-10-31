Packers’ Josh Jacobs Faces New Allegations Before Vikings Rematch

The Minnesota Vikings have a rematch of their Week 1 showdown with the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers two weeks from now, but the status of Josh Jacobs could be in question after new allegations surfaced against the Packers running back.

NBC 26 in Northeast Wisconsin reported on Friday, October 30 that multiple other females came forward and accused Jacobs of abuse following his arrest on domestic charges in May of this year.

“Newly released records show additional women contacted the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department to report alleged physical incidents involving Packers running back Josh Jacobs,” NBC 26 reported. “These allegations are detailed in a heavily-redacted Hobart-Lawrence Police Department case file released to NBC 26 late Friday, which also provides new details in the incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest in May.”

NFL Has Not Concluded Investigation Into Josh Jacobs’ Domestic Incident in May

Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts, one of battery and the other of criminal damage to property, in early September. Those pleas came as a result of the May 2026 incident.

The NFL kept Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the first six weeks of the season, which is the equivalent to paid leave, granting him eligibility to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs has appeared in the team’s last two contests, though the league has not closed its investigation into the running back, even despite the conclusion of the legal matters that included court punishments that did not involve any jail time for Jacobs.

The NFL continues to seek a video of the incident in May, which the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department could release via public records requests depending on the outcome of lawsuits filed by both Jacobs and the victim to keep said evidence permanently sealed.

Josh Jacobs Subject of Several Separate Allegations of Abuse by Alleged Female Victims

Following the news of Jacobs’ domestic incident in May, a second purported victim came forward to police in June with accusations that the Packers running back had been physically abusive toward her in a separate incident.

“Per the records, the woman, who was not identified, contacted investigators in June after learning about the May investigation, telling police the allegations sounded similar to her prior experience with Jacobs [in January of 2022],” NBC 26 reported further. “She said the incident had never been reported to law enforcement. She said she contacted police when she believed her alleged experience with Jacobs could be relevant to the case and also because she wanted people to believe the woman involved in the May 2026 incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest.”

This second woman’s accounting events alleged that Jacobs “slapped her across the face … grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down and later threw her onto the floor.” She added that Jacobs “spit on her and grabbed her by the throat” while also taking her cell phone upon her attempt to leave.

Josh Jacobs’ Alleged Actions Against Multiple Women Described in Detail

Both a third and a fourth woman came forward with allegations toward Jacobs as well. One alleged that in April of 2021 “Jacobs grabbed her by the arms … pushed her against a wall near a window and threw her belongings outside the home.”

NBC 26 noted the report indicated that the woman in question had no visible signs of injury upon her contacting of police, so authorities never filed charges.

A fourth woman reported via a phone call to the Hobart/Lawerence Police Department that in May of 2022 “Jacobs placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took possession of her cell phone after it fell to the floor.”

The woman did not immediately report the incident or seek medical treatment, according to NBC 26. She told authorities that Jacobs led her to believe that filing a report might have resulted in her deportation, which initially scared her into silence.