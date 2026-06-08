Vikings Credited With Underrated Advantage Over NFC North Rivals

For the fourth consecutive season, the Minnesota Vikings will have Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator. His unit could make a big difference in the NFC North race this fall.

At least, in a perfect world, it will for the Vikings. On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport ranked the best defenses in the NFL after the Myles Garrett trade. Davenport rated the Vikings at No. 8 on the list.

“The Minnesota Vikings missed the postseason a year ago, but the fault for that can’t be laid at the feet of the new Purple People Eaters—in 2025, the Vikings were third in total defense, (282.6 yards per game) second against the pass (158.5 yards per game) and seventh in points allowed (19.6 points per game),” wrote Davenport.

“The Vikings traded edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the hope is that youngster Dallas Turner is able to step into a full-time role opposite Andrew Van Ginkel after logging a team-high eight sacks in 2025. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond had six sacks in his own right a year ago, and the team added a starter beside him in Round 1 of the 2026 draft in Caleb Banks.

“At linebacker, Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson aren’t household names. But both are capable veteran linebackers who each had at least 115 tackles last year.”

The Vikings were the only team in the NFC North on Davenport’s list.

“In an NFC North with little separation between the four teams, the Vikings have the best defense in the division.” Vikings Own Best Defense in NFC North?

There was no other mention of Minnesota’s NFC North rivals on Davenport’s list. Furthermore, the Vikings held an impressive spot in Davenport’s rankings along NFC team, coming in at No. 4 in the conference.

Only the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles have a better defense at the moment, according to the BR analyst.

If one puts any stock into the rankings, it’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s great to have the offseason hype, but it will also come with expectations this fall.

The Vikings have set the bar high, though, over the last couple years on defense. In 2025, Flores’ unit finished third in yards allowed, seventh in points yielded and 10th in takeaways.

In 2024, the Vikings were 28th in passing yards allowed. They climbed all the way to the second-fewest passing yards yielded last season.

Biggest Questions With Vikings 2026 Defense

To have a top 10 defense again, the Vikings will have to answer some significant questions.

The unit has to replace departed veteran defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. Maybe most importantly, though, former All-Pro safety Harrison Smith is no longer on the roster either.

Davenport presented Smith’s absence as one of the bigger question marks around the Minnesota defense this fall.

“Long-time starter Harrison Smith is gone from the secondary, and the Vikings will need a couple of youngsters to step up on the back end this year,” added Davenport. “But Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy are an underrated duo at cornerback, and Joshua Metellus is a talented safety capable of moving around the formation.”

In 14 seasons, Smith made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. During 2017, he earned a first-team All-Pro nomination with 78 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss. Smith also registered five interceptions, 12 pass defenses and 1.5 sacks.

Brian Flores Back for Another NFL Season as DC

Flores actually saw his contract with the Vikings expire this offseason. That led to the veteran coordinator not only interviewing for head coach openings but also other defensive coordinator opportunities.

But on January 21, Flores signed a contract extension to return as Vikings defensive coordinator.

At the time, that simply ruled out Flores leaving Minnesota for anything other than a head coaching job. But Flores didn’t land a head coach position this offseason, which meant he would officially return for the Vikings.

Flores became Vikings defensive coordinator in 2023. Over each of his first three seasons, Minnesota has finished in the top half of the league in points allowed and yards yielded.

They were in the top 10 in scoring defense each of the past two seasons.

Technically, the Vikings opportunity was Flores’ first defensive coordinator role. He was a longtime Bill Belichick assistant with the New England Patriots but never officially held the Patriots defensive coordinator title.

From 2019-21, Flores served as Miami Dolphins head coach. He was also a linebackers/senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a season before becoming the Vikings DC.