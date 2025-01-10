Ahead of a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, officials told TMZ Sports on Thursday, January 9.

The 30-year-old receiver, who started all 17 games for the Rams this season, was accused of driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol said officers pulled him over after observing him driving more than 100 mph on November 25, just hours after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN.

A news release at the time of his arrest said officers “observed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” per ESPN.

At the time of the arrest, head coach Sean McVay said Robinson was “remorseful” for his actions.

“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart,” McVay said, “and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about.

“I don’t think this makes him a horrible human. I think he made a bad decision and I think we are fortunate that there weren’t anything … there wasn’t anything else that occurred as it relates to affecting anybody else in a negative way or himself from just an overall safety and health perspective.”

Robinson is expected to play on Monday night despite the criminal charges. He leads the Rams with seven touchdown receptions and ranks fourth with 31 receptions and 505 receiving yards.

Robinson caught two touchdowns in the second half of the Rams’ 30-20 win over the Vikings in Week 8.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Sends Heartfelt Message to Rams’ Sean McVay Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

In the backdrop of Monday’s playoff matchup is the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles that prompted the NFL to move the game to the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday.

That same day, a new fire broke out roughly five miles from the Rams’ practice facility, prompting the team to end activities and send players and staff home early.

“There’s really no words you can say other than you’re thinking about them, praying for them, and just hoping that things start to turn here,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on January 9.

O’Connell, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator during their 2021 Super Bowl run before taking the Vikings’ head coach opening, has worked with McVay at multiple stops in their coaching careers.

“He’s one of my closest friends in this league,” O’Connell said. “I have so much love for him.

“I have so much respect for him – how he runs that organization, his leadership, his football intellect,” O’Connell said. “He’s as good as it gets, and I’ve got nothing but love for him, and will always be like that.”

Vegas Moves More in Favor of Vikings With Location Change

Picked as 1.5-point favorites by major sportsbooks at the beginning of the week, the Vikings are favored more with Monday’s game moved to a neutral location.

FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings shifted the spread to 2.5 points in favor of Minnesota as of Thursday night. BetMGM has adjusted the spread to 2 points.