Vikings Rookie Pegged to Add Juice to ‘Unspectacular’ Part of Roster

Some pundits have argued the Minnesota Vikings are a team that could keep an eye on the running back market throughout the summer to potentially find an upgrade. This weekend, Vikings Territory’s Adam New strongly suggested Minnesota might already have that running back upgrade on the roster in rookie Demond Claiborne.

New placed Claiborne on a list of three Vikings rookies with surprise potential in 2026. The analyst seems to see the first-year running back adding something to Minnesota’s ground game despite being a sixth-round pick.

“He can add some juice to a solid, if unspectacular, Vikings rushing attack. Aaron Jones is in the twilight of his career, and Jordan Mason is a good downhill runner, but Claiborne doesn’t see his path to playing time in Minnesota blocked by a Christian McCaffrey or Kenneth Walker,” wrote New.

“Claiborne gives the Vikings a twitched-up runner with quick feet who can find gaps and generate big chunk plays. The Vikings’ rushing attack lacks that, and while I wouldn’t expect him to start the season ahead of either Mason or Jones. He can create opportunities for himself, and when they arise, he needs to seize them. There is a place for his style of runner in the Vikings offense if he can take it.”

Claiborne averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his career at Wake Forest. He ran for 2,599 yards along with 55 receptions for 424 yards in 44 games. Claiborne also scored 28 total touchdowns.