Vikings Trade Pitch Swaps Top Pick for Elite $100 Million Cornerback

Regardless of how the offseason plays out, the Minnesota Vikings are going to need to make some additions to the secondary.

The team’s three starting cornerbacks and one of its two starting safeties will hit free agency come March. The other starting safety, Harrison Smith, is a retirement risk.

Minnesota has a few other needs along the interior of the offensive line and potentially at running back, depending on what happens with Aaron Jones. But with just three picks in the upcoming NFL draft — one first-rounder and two selections in the fifth round — the Vikings are primed to take a defensive back at No. 24 overall.

However, the team could go a different route and deal that pick for a top-notch secondary prowler already in his prime. One real possibility is Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, who may be on the trade block this offseason if Cleveland decides to pursue a teardown to its exceedingly expensive roster that earned the franchise all of three wins in 2024.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report floated a deal on Saturday, February 1, in which the Vikings flip their first-rounder to the Browns in exchange for Ward and a sixth-rounder.

“Calling pass defense the Vikings’ biggest weakness this season doesn’t do it justice. They were 28th in the NFL during the regular season and got shredded by the Rams in a playoff loss,” Davenport wrote. “Ward would be a massive upgrade at their most vulnerable position. He’d all but surely [be] a more impactful player in the short-term than that 24th pick.”

Vikings Primed to Choose Win-Now Path Next Season

The risk-reward equation is interesting cornerback, as some elite collegiate talents step in and have an outsized impact immediately. That said, the Vikings aren’t likely to get a crack at the very top of the position, as competitors will call the names of 23 players before they hit the clock.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in his initial mock draft that four defensive backs, two cornerbacks and two safeties, will come off the board before Minnesota gets a chance to take one.

Furthermore, the Vikings won 14 games last season and were a victory away from the No. 1 seed. They have been fortunate that circumstances surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Flores allowed them to hold onto him for a third season, and they have a win-now window in front of them.

Vikings’ Choice on Sam Darnold May Impact Moves Such as Potential Denzel Ward Trade

Oddly enough, whether Minnesota gets aggressive and trades its first-rounder for a bonafide star could depend on what the team decides at quarterback.

Bringing back Sam Darnold on an extension in the neighborhood of $40 million annually is the move if the Vikings want to charge headlong into what appears a legitimate window of contention. Should they choose that path, flipping a first-rounder for a three-time Pro Bowler like Ward makes considerable sense.

Ward has three years remaining on a $100.5 million contract and a serious concussion history that should give Minnesota pause. That said, the franchise has the salary cap space to make the move with nearly $64 million available as of Saturday, per Spotrac.

Heading in the Darnold/Ward direction might also mean trading rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which would likely afford the Vikings a better first-round pick than they would send to the Browns for Ward — plus another draft asset or two along with it.