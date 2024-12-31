NFL Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Vikings’ NFC-Deciding Showdown With Lions

The Minnesota Vikings have proven arguably the most adaptable franchise in the league over the past couple of seasons, so any changes on the proverbial eve of the NFC playoffs aren’t likely to shake Kevin O’Connell and company.

Minnesota held off the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 to move to 14-2 on the year and guarantee an ultimate regular season showdown against the Detroit Lions, also 14-2, in the final contest of the year at Ford Field on January 5.

On the line in that game will be not only the NFC North Division title, but also the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, home-field advantage until a neutral site Super Bowl in New Orleans in February and the NFC’s sole bye through Super Wildcard Weekend.

The loser will drop to the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and travel to take on the winner of the NFC South Division in the opening round — most likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently in third place in the league in total offense (399.8 yards per game) and fourth in the NFL in points scored (29.7 points per game).

With all of that on the line, it might be easy for members of the Vikings’ or the Lions’ rosters to get a little shook. And as if that wasn’t enough, the NFL announced on Monday that it is flexing the game into the “Sunday Night Football” slot, which means the entire football universe will be tuned in to the nationally-televised broadcast.

Lions Have 2 Distinct Advantages Over Vikings Heading Into Week 18 Matchup

Minnesota is already at a disadvantage having to travel for the game.

The Lions are also one of just two teams (Los Angeles Rams) to beat the Vikings this season. Detroit won in at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota back in Week 7 by a score of 31-29 following the Vikings’ bye week.

The Rams bested Minnesota in L.A. five days later on “Thursday Night Football” after a short week by a score of 30-20. The Vikings have won nine consecutive games since, which is the longest active streak in the NFL heading into Week 18.

Vikings Offense Rallied in Belief Around Head Coach Kevin O’Connell

The biggest advantage the Vikings have is the amount of widespread disbelief they have faced all year, which they can draw on for motivation in the days leading up to their Week 18 matchup in Detroit.

A second advantage exists in the form of O’Connell, the Minnesota head coach who has developed an offense that has maximized the skill set of quarterback Sam Darnold in a way not thought possible prior to this season.

Running back Aaron Jones put into words the type of confidence the team has in O’Connell, as well as the confidence he instills within them on the field, during an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated following the Vikings’ Week 17 win over the Packers.

“[O’Connell] is just confident in us, and if he believes that we’re going to get it done, then we believe that we’re going to get it done,” Jones said. “Coach told us we would be right where we are right now. I believe he can see the future, if you ask me.”