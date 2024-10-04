Trade Pitch Lands Vikings $90 Million Star at the Cost of Sam Darnold

Four games into the post-Kirk Cousins era the Minnesota Vikings‘ Super Bowl window appears open with the talent the talent they’ve infused the roster with and Sam Darnold‘s effectiveness as a plug-and-play replacement in Kevin O’Connell‘s offense.

There are few items left on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s shopping list after he signed eight veteran defenders in the offseason that have made an impact early this season.

However, there is still one big want for Brian Flores’ defense — and it would likely come at the cost of keeping Darnold in Minnesota.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is becoming the center of trade chatter ahead of the league’s November 5 deadline.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million extension in March 2023, but if the Giants, currently 1-3, are on the verge of a rebuild, the right trade package could pry Lawrence away from New York.

That deal would need to start with the Vikings’ 2025 first-round pick and an additional first-rounder, which are looking more like late-round picks with every Vikings win this season.

However, it would not only be a win-now move for the 2024 season but also a foundational piece to contention for years to come.

Darnold’s future in Minnesota looks unlikely outside of a Super Bowl win this season, but supporting Lawrence’s contract would eliminate any realistic discussion about running it back with Darnold on a new contract in 2025.

Why Sam Darnold’s Days With the Vikings are Numbered With or Without Lawrence Trade

Darnold’s prospects of a long-term contract in Minnesota are slim. He’s already playing himself into a Baker Mayfield-like deal that should exceed $30 million a season.

While the Vikings pushed back against the notion that Darnold was the bridge quarterback between Cousins and J.J. McCarthy, the one-year, $10 million contract he signed in March is all the evidence needed for their intentions with Darnold.

Some evidence of their desire for a gamechanger at the heart of their defensive line: according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini, the Viking pursued prized free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as their top target in free agency last March. Wilkins signed a whopping $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $27.5 million a year.

If they’re truly all-in on landing a disruptive interior lineman, Lawrence would be a fit, ranked the No. 2 interior defensive lineman in the league by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the league’s most effective pass-rushers from the nose tackle position, tallying 81 pressures in the last two seasons. The next closest tackle had 16.

The Vikings have had belief in Darnold since they signed him, however, O’Connell had seen enough from McCarthy to declare him their “young franchise quarterback” of the future after he underwent season-ending surgery in August.

“As our fans either have already come to find out or will in the future, this guy is so motivated and so dialed in,” O’Connell said, per Pro Football Talk. “As excited as I was to draft him, he’s confirmed everything that I hoped to see. Our fan base and everyone should be excited about the fact that we’ve got our young franchise quarterback in the building.”

Vikings Poised to Splurge in 2025 Free Agency

While the Vikings have reaped the benefits of the veteran additions they made this season, the 2025 offseason is their time to truly splurge and fortify the roster for a championship run for the next handful of seasons.

According to Over the Cap, the Vikings have the sixth-most effective cap space available with nearly $64 million to spend on the roster for the 2025 season.

They’ll need to replenish at the cornerback position with all three starters playing on expiring contracts this season. Aaron Jones is also poised to reach free agency as well but could re-sign to a team-friendly deal.

After that business, the Vikings will still have ample cap space to play with and likely land a few noteworthy names next March.

While franchise-tagging Darnold or signing him to a long-term deal is financially feasible, the Vikings’ plans for McCarthy maximize their roster-building potential for the future.