Analyst Compares Vikings’ Domonique Orange To Two Space-Eating NFL Legends

Domonique Orange wasn’t the Minnesota Vikings‘ top option at the defensive tackle position this offseason. However, the third-round rookie has significantly outplayed Caleb Banks, whom the team selected 18th overall, through two preseason games.

His impressive play has caught the eyes of fans and analysts alike. SKORNorth’s Phil Mackey went as far as to compare the Iowa State product to two legendary big men who paved the way before him.

“Brian Flores in Minnesota has not really had a dude like that,” Mackey said on the Purple Daily podcast after the team’s 13-3 loss against Baltimore. “Harrison Phillips would eat some space but not like this. This is like diet Vince Wilfork that we’re kind of watching here in a Vikings uniform or, if you want to use maybe a more appropriate comparison, he’s the Pat Williams role.”

Comparisons to the man who helped the Vikings finish with the league’s top-ranked rushing defense every year from 2006 through 2008 shouldn’t be taken lightly (no pun intended). The same can be said for the other player who won two Super Bowls and was named to five All-Pro teams during his illustrious career. Hefty praise (again, no pun intended), indeed.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the amount of praise Orange has received so far, though.

Domonique Orange Has Stood Out Since Training Camp Began

Third-round rookies usually don’t often see time with the first-team defense right out of the gate. Orange was thrown into the fire immediately, though. He had no issues holding his own, either.

In fact, Mackey wasn’t the first one to compare the Orange to Kevin Williams. VikingsOnSI’s Jason Harmon also connected Banks and Big Citrus to Minnesota’s “Williams Wall” (a duo that included six-time Pro Bowler Kevin Williams) of the mid-2000s.

“The “Williams Wall”, as fans called it, was an absolute force from 2005 through 2010. Kevin was even named a modern-era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026. The two ate up space, suffocated opposing offenses, and allowed pass rushers like Jared Allen to have career years.” Harmon wrote. “Flores certainly hopes Banks and Orange can create similar opportunities for his vaunted pass rush.”

Big Citrus Will Surely Make An Early Impact For Minnesota

Now, it’ll take some time before the 22-year-old proves he’s earned the lofty comparisons. However, it won’t take long for him to make an impact on the Vikings’ defense.

If his first two preseason contests are any indication, he should be a force against the run right out of the gate. His presence could go a long way in shoring up the Vikings’ 21st-ranked rushing defense from last season. While they might opt to get faster on the interior on third downs, that’s usually par for the course for nose tackles.

It’s also worth noting that defensive coordinator Brian Flores seems to already have a significant amount of trust in him. He experimented with throwing the rookie into coverage, and he was mere inches away from breaking up a pass. His heavy footsteps also might’ve factored into the Ravens receiver dropping the pass.

Orange could quickly prove to be one of the biggest values in the entire class if he continues on his current trajectory. Time will tell if he can live up to the lofty expectations some have laid out for him, though.