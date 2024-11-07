Jaguars Coach Sends 2-Word Jab at Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold‘s career resurgence can be credited to many things, but Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson distilled it down to two words ahead of a Week 10 matchup in Jacksonville.

“Justin Jefferson,” he laughed, trading a glance with a reporter.

The reporter: “What you looking at me for?”

“Because you were thinking it,” Pederson chuckled before giving a more nuanced answer that gave Darnold slightly more credit.

“I think the talent around him, that helps. Having the run game, the way the defense has played, being in [coach Kevin O’Connell‘s system], the way he calls plays, is helpful,” Pederson said. “He’s always been a solid quarterback whatever team or role he’s on.

“He’s learning maturing and showing he’s capable of doing it. That’s what you’re seeing on film. Yes, Justin Jefferson is obviously an elite receiver in this league that can wreak havoc on you.”

Sam Darnold-Justin Jefferson Connection The Best in the NFL

It was wise for Pederson to leave the jokes at the press podium, but Darnold’s connection with Jefferson is no laughing matter.

When Darnold targets Jefferson they combine for the highest expected points added (EPA) among any quarterback-receiver duo.

Darnold has targeted Jefferson on 31% of his pass attempts through nine weeks. Despite the Vikings attempting the sixth-fewest passes in the league, Jefferson boasts the largest target share in the league.

While Jefferson also opens up other areas of the offense, Darnold has excelled in his own right.

His quarterback rating of 107.8 ranks fourth in the league and he ranks 14th in QBR (58.4). His Pro Football Focus (PFF) passing grade of 74.3 ranks 13th among qualifying quarterbacks.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Darnold is on pace to complete 329 of 474 passes (69.4% completion rate) for 4,038 yards and 36 touchdowns. Darnold’s current career season highs: 273 completions, 61.9% completion rate, 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and an 84.3 passer rating.

Yes, Jefferson has played a major factor, but Darnold is also transforming as a passer after largely playing in poor situations.

Vikings-Jaguars Odds See Major Shift With QB Trevor Lawrence Unexpected to Play

The Vikings opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Jaguars this week but the odds have shifted significantly more in Minnesota’s favor with news of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on November 7 that Lawrence is weighing options for treatment for a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 9. He’s unlikely to play against the Vikings and could undergo surgery that would force him to miss even more time.

The news on Lawrence’s status has pushed the odds to 6.5 points with Jacksonville expecting to start backup Mac Jones on Sunday.

New Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson will have a chance to exact some revenge on his former team. He started in place of Christian Darrisaw in Week 9 just days after the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings.

Heavy’s Quarter4 projections like the Vikings more than most major sportsbooks; projecting a 74% chance to win the matchup and listing Minnesota as 7.5-point favorites.