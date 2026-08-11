Vikings Host Former 5-Interception DB With Several Other Free Agents for Tryouts

The Minnesota Vikings hosted six free agents for tryouts Monday with a clear vision in mind — find more defensive back and running back depth. The team could find the former in undrafted rookie DQ Smith.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Smith was one of three defensive backs the Vikings hosted for a tryout Monday. The other two were Glendon Miller and Wande Owens.

Smith played college football at South Carolina from 2022-25. In 48 contests with the Gamecocks, he registered 228 combined tackles, including 4.5 for loss. He also had 11 pass defenses, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Smith received minicamp invites from the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. He also tried out for the Chicago Bears on August 7.

But Smith has yet to sign his first NFL contract.

Vikings Work Out DB DQ Smith on Monday

The most notable player the Vikings hosted for a tryout Monday was running back Jermar Jefferson. The Vikings know the running back well too, as he played in nine games for the Detroit Lions over a couple seasons.

But in the defensive backfield, Smith offered the most intrigue.

“Smith was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks in Shane Beamer’s secondary,” wrote Gamecock Central’s Brendan Dougherty in April. “In 48 games, Smith compiled 228 total tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions.

“In 2025, Smith shared the team lead in tackles at 64 with linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.”

Still without a first NFL contract in August, Smith is clearly a long shot to make a roster by the end of this month. Yet, he keeps getting looks from various teams in tryouts.

If a team, such as the Vikings, finds space on the training camp roster for him, he’s an interesting prospect to add and then develop with practice squad potential.

Other Vikings Tryouts Ahead of Preseason Opener

As previously mentioned, Smith was hardly the only player to try out for the Vikings on Monday.

Smith, Miller and Owens were the three defensive backs trying out. At running back, Dominic Richardson and Marcus Yarns joined Jefferson at the tryouts.

Jefferson spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals. With that stint, he has familiarity with new Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray.

Richardson and Yarns have never played in the regular season. Yarns is trying to find an opportunity at a second training camp, having spent last August with the New Orleans Saints. He played for the Houston Gamblers of the UFL this past spring.

In college, Yarnes starred at Delaware.

Richardson is an undrafted free agent from Tulsa, but he also played at Oklahoma State and Baylor during his six-year college career. At Tulsa, Richardson became a 1,000-yard rusher while averaging five yards per carry in 2025. He also had 20 receptions for 130 yards.

Miller was an undrafted rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since last August.

Owens is also in his second professional season. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills last summer and this past spring.