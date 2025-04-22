Vikings Expected to Lead Way With High-Value Targets in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings spent more money in free agency than all but one other NFL team this offseason at $264.5 million, per Spotrac. Despite a highly regarded haul, the Vikings are expected to remain active in the next wave of free agency activity.

That will begin on April 26, right after the 2025 draft concludes as teams make their bids for priority undrafted free agents.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter expects the Vikings to be among that group.

“One source predicted this is going to be one of the most talented lists of priority free agent (PFAs) in recent years. The class is filled with players who won’t get drafted but have draftable grades on them. It’s two COVID classes and underclassmen combined together,” Schefter wrote on April 21.

“The Vikings have only four picks, so they would figure to sign as many of these players as they could.”

Snippet of my recent chat with ESPN #NFL analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky. First round of NFL Draft is 10-days away, and #Vikings have the 24th overall pick. We'll get some draft insight from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/uTtRsZG1q6 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 14, 2025

The Vikings’ four picks are a league low, leading to speculation about their free agency plans.

“The NFL’s oldest team in 2024 has the league’s fewest resources to get younger in 2025,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on April 19.

“Unless they acquire additional picks via trade, they will become the 20th team to select four or fewer players since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1994, according to ESPN Research. Ninety-eight percent of teams have made more picks during that 30-year span.”

Vikings Predicted to Lead Way in Priority Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Over The Cap projected the Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will tie for the most UDFA’s after the draft ends, with the Baltimore Ravens next up at 20 projected signings.

“For Jacksonville and Baltimore this is clearly due to having the fewest players under contract as of now,” Over The Cap’s Nick Korte wrote on April 21. “For Minnesota, it’s because they currently possess the fewest draft picks in the league, at only 4. It’s clear that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks set to build rookie depth among the undrafted ranks this season.”

“Because draft day trades and other transactions will happen, these numbers will not be the final result. They may, however, give some hints as to what teams could do during and immediately after the draft.”

Cool info from NFL's Draft IQ dashboard. Kwesi has been one of the most active Draft trading GMs. pic.twitter.com/C4th0n2md4 — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) April 20, 2025

“Teams with a high numbered UDFA potential could lower this number by acquiring more picks in this draft, either by trading down or trading away future picks,” Korte wrote. “Teams with a low numbered UDFA potential could raise this number by trading up in this draft, or defer some picks into future drafts via trades, to lower the number of picks they make now.”

Vikings Have Found Success in Free Agency After Drafts

The Vikings tied the Buffalo Bills with the seventh-fewest games logged by undrafted players in 2024, per Stathead. They signed 17 players after the draft, per Pro Football Focus.com in May 2024.

The Vikings had 18 former undrafted free agents record a stat in a regular season game in 2024.

Curious if Dwight McGlothern has earned some more playing time. In limited action, McGlothern played really well on Monday pic.twitter.com/t3rQbi4jWJ — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) December 18, 2024

10 of them are under contract for 2025, including Pro Bowlers Andrew DePaola and C.J. Ham.

Ivan Pace, a UDFA in 2023, has started 21 of 28 games played in the NFL. 2024 UDFA linebackers Bo Richter and Gabriel Murphy both flashed as rookies, while classmate Dwight McGlothern could contend for a starting spot at cornerback.