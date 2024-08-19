Vikings Predicted to Cut Fan Favorite After Stephon Gilmore Signing

The Minnesota Vikings fortified their cornerbacks group with the signing of five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore — but that likely comes at the cost of losing Duke Shelley.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis released his roster predictions on August 12 following the news that Gilmore would visit the team that day. Now that Gilmore’s signing is official as of August 18, Lewis’ prediction that Shelley would be released seems likely.

Part of Lewis’ prediction was the Vikings keeping six safeties, including Jay Ward and Bobby McCain who have taken reps at cornerback. Brian Flores has touted versatility being a key trait for players in his scheme.

Shining in Ed Donatell’s defense in 2022, Shelley went unsigned when Flores arrived in 2023. He landed with the Las Vegas Raiders for training camp but did not make the final roster, leading him to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings re-signed Shelley on July 23 after Khyree Jackson‘s tragic death. They were struck with more misfortune when Mekhi Blackmon suffered a season-ending knee injury the first week of training camp, followed by Shaq Griffin’s leg injury.

Gilmore is expected to be an immediate starter alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Griffin, while Fabian Moreau, Nashon Wright and Akayleb Evans fill out the depth spots on Lewis’ 53-man roster prediction.

“Letting go of Shelley isn’t an easy decision either, but it essentially became a question of Ward/McCain versus Shelley. Versatility and a tie going to a draft pick proved to be the deciding factors,” Lewis wrote. “This was one of the most difficult positions to peg. For one, the Vikings are still in the market for another experienced cornerback, and Stephon Gilmore is the preferred option. Snag him and the Vikings will have to get even more creative elsewhere.”

Undrafted Vikings Rookie CB Dwight McGlothern Makes Case for 53-Man Roster

A frontrunner for the unofficial Mr. Mankato award coming out of training camp, undrafted rookie cornerback Dwight McGlothern has made a case to make the 53-man roster this summer.

The Arkansas product had an interception in the team’s preseason win over the Cleveland Browns and also had a pick during joint practices that week.

Touted for his instincts in college, McGlothern boasted the best Pro Football Focus grade (91.3) of any FBS corner last season, including a coverage grade of 91.8.

Leaning on his instincts, McGlothern was deemed a boom-or-bust on any given play but has primarily shown disciplined play throughout the preseason. He has not allowed a reception across 29 coverage snaps.

McGlothern has shined several times this summer, and at 22, he’s making a strong case for the Vikings to hold onto him.

3 Vikings Players Who Could Make the Final Roster

NFL training camps enter their final week of evaluation before cutdown day on August 27.

Several players have made convincing cases to make the 53-man roster after being cut in years past.

Wide receiver Trishton Jackson appears firmly among the top five receivers on the depth chart. He’s caught two touchdowns during the preseason.

Edge rusher is another position where several young players have shined this summer. Bo Richter and Gabriel Murphy seem poised to make the final roster.