Vikings Add Former Panthers Linebacker in Roster Tweak

The Minnesota Vikings are tapping into the NFC pipeline, as well as that of the United Football League, and bringing in Kenny Dyson.

Minnesota has shifted gears dramatically this offseason, with turnover at several positions on both sides of the ball. Dyson joins defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit, providing them with another depth option.

However, Dyson has a limited amount of time to prove himself in Minnesota.

Vikings Sign Ex-Panthers, Gamblers DE Kenny Dyson

“The Minnesota Vikings are signing Gamblers DE Kenny Dyson, per source,” UFL reporter Michael Del Negro reported on X on August 17.

“Dyson recorded 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games with Houston this past UFL season.”

Dyson, who turned 25 in June, was an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Bryant. He began his career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Gamblers for the spring league’s 2026 season.

In Minnesota, he gets a creative mind in Brian Flores, whose ability to mix and match personnel creates opportunities up and down the Vikings’ defensive roster and depth chart.

Nevertheless, Dyson will face an uphill climb to a roster spot with the Vikings.

The Vikings’ depth chart is led by Pro Bowler Andrew Van Ginkel and former first-round draft pick Dallas Turner. But they also have a slew of reserve options that they like, which will make it difficult for Dyson to land a spot on the practice squad, let alone the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

This story will be updated.