NFC Rival Urged to Poach Vikings’ $160 Million Veteran QB

The Minnesota Vikings have proved to be a home to misfit quarterbacks looking for a second chance in the NFL. Their most recent arrival is former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who could be on the move before the end of the 2024 season.

In light of Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts suffering a concussion in Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders, Sports Illustrated’s Patrick McAvoy suggested the Eagles could be looking to sign Jones off the Vikings’ practice squad.

“Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough ending to his time with the team. He landed a four-year, $160 million deal but was benched this year and eventually was let go. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad and has been there over the last few weeks,” McAvoy wrote on December 24. “Now that Hurts has a concussion, could the Eagles get Jones? Technically, it is possible. Teams can sign players off other teams’ practice squads if they were to add them to the active roster.

If the Eagles wanted to make another move, adding Jones would give the team a better chance to win than either [Kenny] Pickett or [Tanner] McKee. Plus, this move would reunite Jones with former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley.”

While Jones would need to be added to the Eagles’ 53-man roster, it’s unlikely he’d be trusted to help Philadelphia clinch the NFC East division title this week.

However, he would provide the best veteran insurance policy at the quarterback position in time for the playoffs. Jones has a playoff win under his belt and has similar mobility as Hurts, making him an ideal fit for the Eagles and a potentially awkward reunion if Philadelphia and Minnesota met in the postseason.

The Vikings signed Jones to their practice squad on November 27 after the Giants released him midseason following his benching in Week 10.

Vikings Eyeing Daniel Jones as Veteran Insurance in 2025

When Jones cleared waivers following his release, he had several potential suitors but opted to join Minnesota. The Vikings offensive system under Kevin O’Connell is coveted for turning around Sam Darnold’s career, creating intrigue for other quarterbacks around the league.

Before the start of the season, Minnesota signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract as competition for the starting job alongside J.J. McCarthy. When McCarthy underwent season-ending knee surgery, the Vikings’ season seemed lost. Oddsmakers set their win-total over-under to just 6.5 wins with the prospect that Darnold would be the starting quarterback for the entire season.

O’Connell has proved he can get more out of his quarterbacks with Darnold leading a 13-win season with two weeks to go.

Entering Week 17, McCarthy appears to be the quarterback of the future moving forward. Darnold is poised to strike a lucrative multi-year deal elsewhere as the No. 1 free-agent quarterback in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jones is getting a crash course in the Vikings system to serve as the potential bridge veteran option, next year if he re-signs with the team in March.

Vikings Urged to Franchise Tag Sam Darnold: Sorry J.J. McCarthy

With a playoff appearance in tow and the No. 1 seed in the NFC in sight, the case to move off Darnold after the season can seem ludicrous from an outside perspective.

While Minnesota drafted McCarthy to exploit the roster-building benefits of a rookie-scale starting quarterback, Darnold is flirting with a level of play worthy of splurging on.

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” host Peter Schrager pitched that the Vikings should consider franchise-tagging Darnold and deferring the McCarthy plan another year.

“If I’m the Vikings I’m either signing [Darnold] and saying to JJ McCarthy, ‘Sorry. dude. It’s just what it is,’ “Schrager said. “Or, I’m going to franchise tag Darnold and say ‘Let’s run it back.’ ”