Vikings on the Verge of Benching $6 Million Starter After Loss, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are considering benching starting right guard Ed Ingram for veteran Dalton Risner after a Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling.

For a second consecutive week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Ingram as the lowest-graded offensive player on the team. He allowed a sack on Sam Darnold, committed a pair of penalties and almost sacked his own quarterback in the October 20 loss.

“Ed Ingram had another tough day today. Maybe… we’ll see what happens. Everybody keeps saying, ‘why are you guys talking so much about Dalton Risner possibly being the starter’? That’s what we keep hearing, is that is something [replacing Ingram with Risner] they are considering very seriously,” Goessling said on an October 20 episode of the “Access Vikings” podcast.

Of the 65 qualifying guards that have played 200 or more snaps this season, Ingram ranks 63rd with a 48.3 offensive grade by PFF. It’s the worst grade of his career despite the Vikings banking on a breakout season by the third-year guard. A 2022 second-round pick, Ingram has led the league with 123 pressures allowed in 41 career games.

No player has seen more patience from the organization since Kevin O’Connell arrived.

But with Risner returning to practice after starting the year on injured reserve, the writing is on the wall for Ingram.

The Vikings have a quick turnaround after Sunday’s loss to the Lions, playing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. With less time to prepare, Ingram may have one final chance to hold onto his spot, but that seems like a foregone conclusion once Risner is game-ready.

Vikings Face Sacrifice by Benching Ingram for Risner

While watching Ingram has been a pain point for the fan base over the past three seasons, benching him for Risner isn’t a clear upgrade.

Yes, Risner is better in pass protection.

Last season, Risner, replacing Ezra Cleveland (who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars) posted the 22nd-best pass-blocking grade from PFF among qualifying guards, while Ingram ranked 37th.

However, the Vikings have run the ball well this season, playing to Ingram’s strength as a run-blocker. Risner doesn’t have the same mobility that Ingram does, and a swap could be a detriment to the running game and the offense as a whole.

The Vikings have shown patience with Ingram, who is in the third year of his $5.99 million rookie deal. However, the internal sentiment that Goessling relayed signals a potential change coming once Risner is ready.

But that may come at the detriment of Aaron Jones, who is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Aaron Jones is Making Up for Run-Blocking Already

While the case can be made to keep Ingram in the fold to bolster the running game, the blocking in front of Jones has not been what’s driven his success this season.

Entering the Vikings’ bye, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis noted that Jones is gaining more yards after contact than before.

Of his 5.2 yards per carry, 3.42 yards per attempt have been gained after contact — the seventh-best mark in the league — according to PFF.

“Think of it this way: Jones has generated nearly triple the amount of rushing yardage after contact than before it, making up for poor blocks and even enhancing the yardage when the rushes have been blocked correctly,” Lewis wrote.