Eli Manning Gets Blunt on J.J. McCarthy After Vikings-Giants Trade

Former Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy likely hopes this trade to the New York Giants sparks a fresh start and helps him prove he’s a starting NFL signal-caller. In Minnesota, McCarthy had only a handful of starts, along with an injury history and rollercoaster play.

Nonetheless, he’s still only 23 years old, and perhaps the Giants can unlock the potential that made him a Top 10 pick, which is something the Vikings couldn’t do and decided to cut ties by trading him for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

With McCarthy in New York, former Giants QB Eli Manning shared his thoughts on the former first-round pick. McCarthy now has to prepare for his opportunity behind starting QB Jameis Winston, who has been shaky since taking over for Jaxson Dart after the starter’s season-ending injury.

“He’s a young kid,” Manning said during a Sept. 30 appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “For whatever reason, it did not work in Minnesota. But the kid’s 20-something, 21, 22 years old, and it’s a lot thrown at you. So I think it’s just a fresh start coming in this year. I don’t think they’re, I don’t know the game plan, but I don’t think he’s expected to come in and, hey, you’re going to start playing right away.

“You got Jameis Winston, a veteran. Give him time. Hey, learn the system, be around, just relax a little bit, and who knows? Just kind of a restart and give this guy a chance. Maybe down the road, he could be a backup for a little bit, be a project and see what happens. He’s had success and is a young kid, and I think there’s a chance he can make this a turnaround opportunity.”

Giants OC Matt Nagy on Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Meanwhile, Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shared his early verdict on what he’s seen from McCarthy since the trade on Sept. 28.

“He’s done well since he’s been here,” Nagy told reporters on Oct. 1. “I didn’t do a whole lot on him coming out, so I didn’t know a whole lot about him, but I talked to a lot of people, got a lot of good reviews back from it, and I think that really the last 48 hours that he’s been here, just like most guys, they’re going to come in here and grind and then dig into it.

“It’s crazy because you’re basically taking all of OTAs, just trying to learn the foundation, which guys have done in five or six months, and now taking that into two days. So he’s done a great job with it. We’re impressed. It’s impressive. But at the same point in time, too, we also understand that it can be a lot. So there’s a little bit of a balance.”

Why Giants Decided to Trade for J.J. McCarthy

Furthermore, Amazon Prime’s NFL insider, James Palmer, recently shared why New York opted to pursue McCarthy over other options to improve their depth after Dart’s season-ending injury.

“The other part is playing style,” Palmer said in a Sept. 29 video on his X account. “That played a big part because Matt Nagy and that entire offensive staff spent the entire offseason coming into town with John Harbaugh and putting into place an offense that was designed around a quarterback who is mobile, a quarterback who can use his legs, a quarterback who can kind of throw on the move.

“Those are things that Jaxson Dart was great at, and those are things that J.J. McCarthy can do as well. That’s why you see oftentimes there are a lot of similarities in some buildings between the backup and the quarterback’s strengths in this.”