NFL Analyst Believes Vikings’ Second-Year D-Lineman Could Be In For A Huge Year

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Elijah Williams isn’t exactly a big name. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft and only played 42 defensive snaps across his seven games last season.

However, he did flash potential in the limited opportunities he received. Despite only playing 42 snaps, he was credited with 9 tackles (including 6 solo tackles). He successfully carried the momentum he showed in the preseason into the regular season. Even in a limited role, he proved he belonged.

He did the same this preseason. Williams again showed flashes that led some to question whether Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, whom the team selected in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, might not survive roster cuts.

KFAN 1003’s Ben Leber, who is one of the most respected figures on the Minnesota Vikings beat, is a big believer in what he’s seen from Williams.

“I think that he has the potential, at the end of the season, we look back like, ‘man, that Elijah Williams is one of the most disruptive guys that we had on our defensive front,'” Leber said. “Williams is one of those guys that always shows up in pass rushing drills. He’s been showing up in preseason. They love his approach. He’s the ultimate professional already.”

He also added, “And then he gets on the field, and you’re like, ‘God dang, who is this six-foot-two, 285 (lbs.) guy that has some twitch to his body?’ He’s very explosive. He’s got like this cat-like quickness with his upper body and his hand usage.”

Can Elijah Williams Carve Out A Key Role In The Rotation?

The only thing that is preventing Williams from a defined role right out of the gate is the depth they have along their defensive interior.

Jalen Redmond is locked into one of the starting edge spots. Meanwhile, Levi Drake-Rodriguez has significantly outperformed his draft status since being selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s the favorite to see the most action opposite Redmond. Ingram-Dawkins is also expected to play a key role in the rotation.

Meanwhile, first-round selection Caleb Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange will also split time at defensive tackle/nose tackle. The most potent pass-rushes thrive with a healthy rotation, as that keeps the unit fresh. The Vikings seemingly have that trend mastered heading into the 2026 campaign.

The Vikings Have Cashed In On Similar Instances Under Brian Flores

Minnesota has done a great job of finding a few diamonds in the rough in recent years. I’ve already mentioned that Drake Rodriguez was a seventh-round pick. They also got Redmond, who has developed into one of the most underrated defensive players, off the scrap heap (specifically, the XFL scrap heap) ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Interestingly, PurplePTSD’s Steve Hoikkala actually compared Williams to Redmond in the team’s first preseason matchup against the New York Giants.

“#Vikings IDL Elijah Williams makes the play on Jameis Winston to end the #Giants drive. I really like Williams, and hope to have him make a “Redmond-Like” kind of jump in play in 26′. He was really a huge surprise last offseason/preseason. #SKOL,” Hoikkala wrote on X.

They also landed linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who has started 27 games over his first three years, as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Undrafted rookie Jacob Thomas certainly looked the part this preseason as well (although it can admittedly be tough to gauge how preseason action will translate to the regular season).

Time will tell if Williams (and Thomas) can live up to the hype and become a valuable contributor on the defensive line this season. He has definitely gotten off on the right foot since training camp began, though.