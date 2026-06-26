Vikings Emerge as Contender to Sign 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Minnesota Vikings have had a strong 2026 NFL offseason. With training camp right around the corner, they are back in the conversation as a potential contender in the NFC.

Obviously, the big splash move of the offseason was the signing of quarterback Kyler Murray. After struggling through the 2025 season and J.J. McCarthy being unable to prove that he can be a franchise player, the Vikings moved quickly to add Murray.

Looking at the offense, Minnesota has a lot of talent put together. Murray, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Madison, and Jordan Addison are all quality players. The Vikings also signed Jauan Jennings and still have tight end T.J. Hockenson as well.

Keeping that in mind, Minnesota has now been connected to a potential move for an eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver next.

Vikings Emerge as Potential Contender to Sign DeAndre Hopkins

Would the Vikings have interest in adding more talent at the wide receiver position? They already have three quality players at the position. However, a team can never have enough playmakers.

The Big Lead’s Jobe Morrison has named Minnesota as one of the three NFL contenders who could sign Hopkins late in free agency.

“The obvious connection here is a reunion with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Vikings’ receiver room already features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings, meaning Hopkins would likely slot in as the team’s fourth wide receiver,” Morrison wrote.

“That doesn’t mean head coach Kevin O’Connell couldn’t find a role for him. Hopkins could serve as the utility receiver he described, particularly in key third-down situations. Plus, he already has established chemistry with Murray.”

Let’s take a closer look at what Hopkins could bring to the Vikings’ offense.

Should Minnesota Look to Sign Hopkins?

Last season, Hopkins played in 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins is no longer the superstar wideout that he once was earlier in his career. He can still bring valuable experience and a play here and there.

Throughout his entire 195-game NFL career, Hopkins has totaled 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Should Minnesota sign Hopkins? Quite simply, there would be nothing wrong with bringing him onboard. He has previous chemistry with Murray and his experience could help lead the Vikings back to the playoff run they’re hoping to make.

Only time will tell, but Minnesota is a team at least worth watching. That being said, there are other teams around the league who could use wide receiver help more than the Vikings who could offer Hopkins a much bigger role.