Vikings Face Major QB Concern Ahead of Huge Bears Showdown

NFL insider Adam Schefter offered an update on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. He spoke on “Get Up” earlier this weekend and talked about the quarterback’s status.

Murray scrambled in the middle of the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Parker safety Javon Bullard delivered an illegal hit to Murray’s head. The play was flagged for 15 yards and knocked the quarterback’s helmet off.

The hit shook Murray, who was down on the field for several minutes as he received medical attention. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which was a positive sign. The quarterback went straight to the locker room and was out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

Schefter Provides Latest Vikings Update

Now, it appears that he will be out for at least this coming Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“He is in concussion protocol, and usually players who are in that position do not wind up playing the next week. The Vikings have a huge game against the Bears. It looks like it’ll be Carson Wentz starting yet again.”

Vikings Are In Good Hands At Backup Spot

The Vikings have a strong quarterback plan in place of Murray’s absence. Carson Wentz, who won the backup quarterback job during the preseason, played at a high level against the Packers. The veteran recorded three touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing. He threw for 133 yards and took three sacks. He also managed to carry the ball five times for -1 yard.

Overall, it was a strong performance for a veteran who has seen a ton of football over the course of his career. Many remember him from his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran also played at a high level during the preseason. He went 21-of-29 and two for 188 yards. He had a 72.4% completion percentage and a 95.1 passer rating. The quarterback took 54 offensive snaps over the course of the preseason, with J. J. McCarthy getting ample time to show what he could do as well.

This is certainly unfortunate news for the Vikings, at least for this week. Murray completed three-of-five passes for 18 yards and an interception. He also carried the ball twice for nine yards. The veteran struggled with the Packers’ pass rush, and it contributed to him having a shaky start. The pressure and two false start penalties certainly did not help things either.

While it was fair to say that Murray’s performance was shaky on Sunday, it was not enough time to determine overall play. This setback certainly doesn’t help, and it is no fault of his own. Instead, the experienced veteran will be able to try to lead the Vikings in a tough matchup.

It will certainly be fascinating to see if Wentz will be able to repeat that performance from Sunday. He certainly has the experience and skill set to do it. The Vikings offense displayed many positive things on Sunday, and many of it was with Wentz at the helm. There is undoubtedly something to build from and build off as it relates to Sunday’s performance and subsequent momentum. Wentz will try to work that magic once again, with the quarterback room a bit up in the air at the moment.