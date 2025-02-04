Hi, Subscriber

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Predicted to Replace Polarizing Starter

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on against the New York Giants.

The Minnesota Vikings were justified in their decision to opt against re-signing Kirk Cousins during the 2024 offseason. Cousins future with the Atlanta Falcons is uncertain after getting benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins now faces the possibility of being traded if he cannot secure his release from Atlanta.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin forecasts a reunion with former Vikings assistant Kevin Stefanski, now the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

“Coach Kevin Stefanski spent two years working with Cousins during their time with the Minnesota Vikings, and odds are the quarterback won’t be able to command a ton of money after fizzling out with the Atlanta Falcons,” Benjamin wrote on January 28. “That could make him the perfect one-year rental in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.”

Watson suffered a second Achilles tear in January, less than three months after suffering the first, and he could miss the entire 2025 season.

Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract is fully guaranteed. While the Browns could look to recoup some of the guaranteed money, Cousins provides a potentially cheap alternative amid the potentially sunk cost of, Watson, who has battled sexual misconduct allegations since 2020.

Kirk Cousins Could Be Cheap Bridge Option for Browns

Deshaun Watson, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDeshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cousins, 36, completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,608 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 2024. He was 7-7 as the Falcons’ starter, going 0-4 before notching a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his final start.

Cousins inked a four-year, $180 million pact with the Falcons.

The Falcons would incur a $40 million dead cap hit if they cut Cousins, even with a post-June 1 designation.

They can save $27.5 million while incurring a $12.5 million dead cap hit if they make a post-June 1 trade with Cousins, making that a more logical route for the Falcons financially speaking. The Browns went 3-14 in 2024, losing six straight to close the campaign.

The Browns currently hold the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 draft.

That means Cousins could end up in a similar situation next year as he avoided by leaving the Vikings and is in with the Falcons with a rookie quarterback waiting in the wings.

Cousins has earned $293.9 million in his career, per Over The Cap, so he can prioritize a potential opportunity to start over more money to be a backup. A successful season could land him another lucrative deal.

OTC projects the Browns are more than $30 million over the salary cap.

They will need to do some finagling to get in compliance before they can begin exploring potential roster additions.

Vikings Did Not Miss Beat Without Kirk Cousins

Kevin O'Connell, Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell interacts with Sam Darnold #14 before a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings drafted a QB, trading up to select J.J. McCarthy. They also signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract. Those decisions proved prudent in light of Cousins’ struggles in 2024.

The Vikings, meanwhile, tied for the second-most win in franchise history with 14.

Darnold also set the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback in his first season with his new team.

Cousins and the Vikings both face questions this offseason. Cousins faces questions about where he will play. The Vikings face questions about who will be playing for them. Darnold is a free agent and McCarthy missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus.

