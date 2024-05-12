Theory on Kirk Cousins’ Exit From Vikings in Free Agency Gains Steam: ‘Buy’ It

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got a rude awakening from his new team, the Atlanta Falcons. They selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Vikings had informed Cousins of their plans to select a quarterback, which they did by trading up to take J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

That heads-up was a key part of Cousins’ decision to leave Minnesota.

Reports about his sentiments in Atlanta continue to emerge. And the idea that Cousins left Minnesota over their plans is gaining steam. Further, there are questions about whether or not it has anything to do with Cousins wanting to help groom his replacement.

“While questions could arise if Atlanta’s decision really got under the veteran’s skin, it’s hard to deny two different reports on similar topics,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote on May 11. “It seems pretty clear that Cousins has no interest in grooming a young quarterback to eventually replace him.”

Holder says to “buy” the idea that the Vikings’ plans to draft a quarterback – McCarthy or otherwise – were the impetus to Cousins’ exit.

He points to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer’s report on Cousins’ exit from Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Caught Off Guard by Falcons Decision After Vikings Exit

“[Cousins] decided to leave Minnesota … because the Vikings were very up front with the 35-year-old about the possibility that, even in the case he stayed, they’d take a quarterback of the future high in the draft,” Breer wrote on May 6. “Tying that together with the team’s willingness to guarantee part, but not all, of a second year on another contract, Cousins figured that, if he stayed, there was a good shot that he’d be on the move in 2025.

“I know Cousins appreciated how open the Vikings were about their draft strategy, even if it meant him leaving.”

Holder also points to a report of sentiments expressed by Cousins’ agent

“Spoke to Mike McCartney, the agent for Kirk Cousins,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X on April 25. “He said the only heads up the Falcons gave Cousins about picking Michael Penix was a call while the team was on the clock. He’d just signed a four-year deal for $180 million, the first two of which are fully guaranteed.

“There’s inherent frustration and confusion from Cousins’ camp, as they didn’t use that pick to help the team in 2024. They instead drafted his eventual replacement before he’s put on a Falcons helmet.

“Cousins understands the business of football and is ready to move forward. But there was understandable surprise.”

Cousins cleared the air with Penix, showing the leadership that his former teammates spoke of.

Insider Questions Kirk Cousins’ Leadership

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips appeared on NFL Network and called for a group effort to fill the “big void” in leadership created by Cousins’ exit.

“There is gonna be a huge loss,” Phillips said on “NFL Total Access” on May 8. “Kirk Cousins as a person, as a leader, as a teammate, that’s a big void in your locker room. One of the most humble guys that I’ve ever been around. Servant-leader. Just a great motivator. He’s great. And to ask one person to fill that void is probably not probable. So what we’re going to do is have a great leadership team, which we’ve already seen.

“We’re gonna pass that torch off and kind of division up labor. We’re gonna all carry that load together, and maybe we can be a better team for it. But Kirk, obviously, amazing.

There’s some doubt that everyone in Minnesota will miss Cousins.

“I’ve heard some strong opinions about some folks who have worked with Cousins in the past who question his overall leadership abilities,” Mike Florio said on “Pro Football Talk” on May 10. “We’ll see how the Vikings go moving forward. And this is, I think, one of the reasons they were gravitating toward J.J. McCarthy.

“They envision in him someone who will come over and be that natural leader, charismatic leader who takes the team places where it’s been trying to get back to for nearly 50 years.”

Still, it’s hard to argue with Phillps’ take sentiments lightly. If his two years as Cousins’ teammate aren’t enough evidence, Justin Jefferson also spoke highly of Cousins before the latter’s exit.