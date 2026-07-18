Vikings Fans Will Love Joe Burrow’s Funny Justin Jefferson Story

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were teammates in college with the LSU Tigers. Together, they put forth one of the most dynamic duos in the college game, and put together a prolific offensive threat as a result. However, even a well-oiled machine like those two could get frustrated at times.

It’s easy to say they were prolific. It’s another thing to recognize statistically how truly great the duo was. All told, they recorded 165 receptions for 2,415 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons. This included a legendary 2019 season that included 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With that being said, there may have been a time or two when Burrow missed Jefferson on an open route. It’s safe to say that Jefferson let Burrow know about it. The quarterback relayed a funny story at the Fanatics Fan Fest over the weekend, but a particular incident at LSU.

“There was a two-week stretch during his time with LSU where Justin Jefferson didn’t get a touchdown… He didn’t talk to me for the entire next week. I was like, ‘I’ll get you a touchdown, bro. You don’t have to pout all week on me.’”

Touchdowns Have Been Key For Vikings Star

It’s safe to say that scoring touchdowns became part of Jefferson’s identity rather quickly and has carried that mentality with him to the NFL. He has scored at least 10 touchdowns in two seasons so far in his career. His rookie season started off promising, as he scored seven touchdowns.

2021 was his first real breakout year, as he had 10 touchdowns on the year. His production was a bit more interesting in 2022, as he scored eight receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for nine total on the year. Last season he had two, in what was a bit of a down year for him.

Vikings Star Among NFL’s Elite In Touchdown Grabs

Needless to say, he has been able to find the end zone on multiple occasions. He is also among the elite in that category compared to the rest of the NFL. His number of touchdowns ranks 12th among all active NFL receivers per statistics from Statmuse during that timeframe. To put it in perspective, Jefferson has 42 receiving touchdowns. The leader on this list, Davante Adams, has 73. Mike Evans is second on the list with 60, while Ja’Marr Chase has 54. Tyreek Hill and A. J. Brown round out the top five with 51 and 48, respectively.

Even still, Jefferson has been a dependable wideout, especially through a series of quarterback changes and offensive inconsistencies. The playmaker has been a valuable piece of the Vikings’ wide receiver room ever since his arrival. That was evident at LSU, and that has been evident even more so during his time with the Vikings.

It really puts into perspective how dominant the 2019 LSU offense was. If anything, a day when Jefferson did not get a touchdown in Baton Rouge was an anomaly. It’s become an anomaly for Vikings fans as well throughout the past couple of seasons.