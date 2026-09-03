Former Chargers Player Blasts Vikings’ Kyle Van Noy Over Justin Herbert

What is supposed to be a celebratory moment for Kyle Van Noy, joining the Minnsota Vikings, has become a bit of a sideshow on social media.

“Anybody want me on a podcast to fry this n****,” former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer said in a post on X on September 3, to which Van Noy replied with a GIF of Jack Nicholson nodding from a scene in the movie “Anger Management.”

That got Fehoko’s attention on the new Vikings linebacker.

He began by calling Van Noy a “fake teammate. An individual who only cared about stats. An individual who only cared about his incentives in 2022. One of the fakest locker room guys I’ve ever been around. [down arrow emojis] don’t take my word for it ask that 2022 chargers roster.”

Vikings’ Kyle Van Noy Mired in Spat With Ex-Chargers Player Breiden Fehoko

“Tell the world how you came to me in private during the 2022 season to stop defending Justin Herbert on social media from Emmanuel Acho cause you were trynna launch your media career,” Fehoko said in another post.

He tagged Van Noy and added, “Tell them.”

To that, Van Noy replied with another GIF, this time of Will Ferrell saying “I love you” in a scene from the movie “Elf.”

In 2025, Van Noy spoke highly of Herbert, only critiquing that the quarterback could apply his strong work habits towards building better chemistry with teammates and studying film more.

Fehoko called Acho a “bum” over his criticisms of Herbert in the past.

Fehoko doubled down on his assertions, and his beef with Jammer continued separately, but again esnared Van Noy and the Vikings backer’s former Detroit Lions teammate Quandre Diggs when Jammer misunderstood a fan’s comment and appeared to threaten him.

“This is what you guys are promoting?” Fehoko said. “This is jokes to you? Openly talking about murdering people?

In another post, Fehoko touted the genuine nature of his commentary.

“My sports opinions will always have people mad,” Fehoko remarked. “Thats cool. You’ll never see me be a fake mother fucker wishing on my own team that employs me to lose cause they didn’t start me.”

Breiden Fehoko Goes Off on Kyle Van Noy

“This man was hunting sacks instead of playing the defense,” Fehoko responded to a fan about Van Noy. “Never cared about the team only cared about hitting incentives and getting paid. Any coach from that staff will tell you. I ain’t gotta lie.”

Another fan sided with Van Noy, saying he contributed more in his lone season than Fehoko did in three.

Fehoko again brushed that off. He also again began attacking Van Noy.

“That’s fine,” Fehoko told the fan, adding onto his response that Van Noy–who spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens–”is a locker room cancer and wished demise on the guys playing in front of him aka Joey Bosa.”

Van Noy is back around familiar faces with the Vikings in defensive coordinator Brian Flores and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

It is hard to imagine he would be a Viking if they shared Fehoko’s concerns, but time will tell.