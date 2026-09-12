Vikings Change Plans on Agreement With Eagles Super Bowl Champ After Offer

The Minnesota Vikings and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers are in agreement on an adjusted pact just ahead of their regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

“The Vikings are revising the contract of CB Isaiah Rodgers, converting playtime incentives (up to $1.5M) to signing bonus as a nod to his status as a proven starter. It will also create additional cap room, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on September 11.

“Rodgers, 28, started 15 games in 2025, due $5M this year.”

Rodgers entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, taken 211th overall in the 2020 draft.

Vikings Change Plans With Isaiah Rodgers

The news of Rodgers’ revised deal comes in the wake of him offering a pair of tickets to the Vikings opener against the Packers.

“Lol [laughing face emoji] iight cool noted ………,” Rodgers posted on X on September 11. “Anywho Who Wants 2 Tickets To The Game Sunday?”

Rodgers spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2024 before signing a two-year, $11 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores wanted Rodgers.

“Zay’s been on my radar since he was at UMass. Fast playmaker. I think he’s one of these kind of late-round guys, who found his way in the league, … in the kicking game, and got in some games and made some plays. And I’ve always thought he was a good player and was ascending. And the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all-in, and I’m happy we got him. He’s been a great addition. He’s got great, kind of, football IQ and acumen. That’s something that we’ve stressed really throughout the group at all levels,” Flores told reporters in June 2025.

“I think it’s just a great addition. We talk about bringing guys in who, as far as building a synergy within the group, how is this guy gonna mesh with Murph [Byron Murphy], and Harry [Harrison Smith], and Telly [Josh Metellus], and he’s just come in and done a great job from that standpoint.”

Isaiah Rodgers Showed Playmaking Skills in 2025

O’Connell told reporters in April 2025, “Isaiah was a guy that Flo really identified pretty early. And historically … he’s been pretty darn accurate.

“No pressure on Isaiah, but he definitely got that evaluation from Flo.”

Rodgers recorded 66 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 recovery, returning both for touchdowns. He allowed a career-high 62.4% completion in coverage last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Part of that is playing in an aggressive scheme under Flores, and the Vikings are clearly happy with Rodgers.