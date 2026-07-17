Former Vikings Specialist Lands on PFF’s Lowest-Graded List

A former Minnesota Vikings punter made a rather dubious list on Friday afternoon. Punter Jeff Locke made Pro Football Focus’s list of worst players at their position during the Pro Football Focus grading era. Locke finished with an overall grade of 43 in 2015.

Locke was heavily scrutinized during the 2015 campaign. He played in 16 games and had 66 total punts. He had 2,746 total punting yards and averaged 41.6 gross yards per punt. Locke also had 37.8 net yards per punt and 23 punts downed inside the 20.

This was certainly a bit of a dip in comparison to what he was able to do throughout his career. He averaged 44.2 growth yards per punt during his first two seasons. This explained why his drop in net average was so shocking.

Unfortunately, this was never a trend that he was able to reverse. This culminated in his net average dropping to 37.8 yards.

Here’s what PFF’s Bradley Locker had to say.

The Vikings spent a fifth-round pick on Locke in 2013, but that high billing didn’t pan out. Locke finished as the league’s lowest-graded punter twice in his four years in Minnesota, with the worst coming in 2015. That season, Locke averaged only 41.1 yards per punt — the third-lowest single-season mark in PFF history — and only 39.4% of his attempts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Other Difficult Trends For Former Vikings Punter

In addition to just statistical inconsistencies, he also struggled to punt outdoors. TCF Bank Stadium was the Vikings’ home while US Bank Stadium was being constructed. This took effect on several players, including Locke. He recorded only 39.4% of his punts inside the 20-yard line. This was certainly not ideal, especially in a division where offense is rampant.

In addition to his statistical struggles that year, he also contributed to an infamous moment in Vikings history. That season, he was the primary holder during the wildcard playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Blair Walsh missed a potential game-winning 27-yard field goal. This culminated what was a difficult personal year for Locke and was frustrating for the Vikings overall.

Vikings Punter Bounced Throughout Career

Fortunately for Locke, he was able to bounce back the following season in 2016. He planted 74 times and raised his average to 42.6 gross yards per punt. He also had 34 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The 2016 season would be his last one with the Vikings. He signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March 2017 but was released before the start of the regular season. He then bounced around and played with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

His football journey ultimately came to an end in 2019. He hunted for the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF. That endeavor would be short-lived as the league dissolved in the middle of the season.

It was certainly a difficult season for Locke, and one that many Vikings fans would like to forget in terms of special teams. On a broader scale, this Pro Football Focus list wasn’t exactly friendly to the Vikings in general. Nevertheless, the organization is on to greener pastures, as they look to have a strong 2026 season. If anything, it is just a reminder of how far the organization has come in several areas. There is still work to be done, especially in a tight NFC North. Nevertheless, the blueprint is there for success. It is certainly interesting to look back on things, especially when discussing some of the leaner aspects of the organization.