Former Viking Dispenses Advice to WNBA Star Caitlin Clark After Throat Punch

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been at the center of a league-wide controversy regarding how they protect their players. After getting hit in the neck and throat area by Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury this week, players of all leagues have given their two-cents for how the WNBA, and Clark should respond.

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was one of those players, and advised Clark to ‘bury these fools.’

“When they play each other, now you got to put (belt to a–). You got to prove it with your play. Now, now you understand that I’m getting cheap-shotted or however she may feel, I’m getting a cheap shot now. I got to go out here and bury these fools,” said Peterson to Fox Digital. “Every time I see the Mercury show up on my schedule, it’s on from when the schedule comes out.”

Former Viking Patrick Peterson Doles Out Some Advice to Caitlin Clark

Peterson, who played two seasons for the Vikings, added that fighting back makes no sense, and that he always got his revenge with his play on the field.

“That’s always been my mentality because we can’t fight on the court. We can’t fight on the football field. We got helmets on. So, what sense does that make? And the best way to silence someone is with your play,” Peterson continued.

Clark has been the subject of unfair treatment for some time, with many suggesting the league doesn’t do enough to protect her against targeted physicality. Now, it’s boiled over, and outside players, including Peterson, feel as though the issue needs to be addressed.

Peterson’s play did plenty of talking throughout his career, as he racked up 36 interceptions over 13 seasons.

Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones Sends a Message to His Critics

Peterson isn’t the only Viking who has felt the need to voice his thoughts recently. Earlier this week, running back Aaron Jones hit back at the critics who think he’s ‘washed.’

“When the lights come on, it’s showtime. Silence the doubters and haters! When I first got in the league, ‘he’s not good enough, he’s too small.’ Next they say ‘He’s injury prone – played in just as many games as your favorite backs,” wrote Jones.

“Numbers don’t lie. Line them up with the world’s best. The thing is no one ever expected me to be here but me! 10 in and I ain’t stopping now.”

Jones experienced one of his worst years statistically last season, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry. And at 31 years old, it’s reasonable to expect some regression. In fact, the Vikings actually cut Jones earlier this offseason, before bringing him back on a reduced salary. Still, Jones has continued to be a reliable player and a leader for the Viking offense, and he may rebound in 2026 if he can stay healthy.

While it’s unclear how significant of a role he will have in a Minnesota backfield that also features Jordan Mason and rookie, Demond Claiborne, Jones isn’t backing down to anyone on or off the field.