Vikings Move on $76 Million Pro Bowler in Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are not wasting any time, showing interest in two-time Pro Bowler and former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Allen secured his release from the Commanders on March 7. Even though he was already a free agent, the beginning of the legal tampering period – and the preceding hours – sparked a flurry of movement.

Part of that was Allen and the Vikings planning to meet.

“Former Commanders DT Jonathan Allen is visiting today with the Minnesota Vikings, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 10. “He is said to have ‘a good amount of interest.’”

“Allen overlapped in Washington with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell when O’Connell was an assistant coach there,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on BlueSky, relaying a corroborating report from colleague Jeremy Fowler.

Allen was the No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder ranks 19th overall and ninth among interior linemen in sacks since entering the league, per Stathead.

Jonathan Allen Could Land Elite for Vikings

The Commanders cut Allen in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He has earned $76.6 million in his career.

His production has waned over the past two seasons, with Pro Football Focus giving Allen below-average grades of 59.7 in 2023 and 56 in 2024. However, he produced grades of 78.4, 84.9, and 80.1 in the three seasons prior.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings have $61.2 million in space.

They have veteran Harrison Phillips and several supporting cast members, including 2024 seventh-round pick Levi Drake Rodriguez.

However, Allen would add to their top line, allowing players like Rodriguez to remain as anchors of the second unit. With a potential change to rookie J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, bolstering the defense to support the offense makes sense.

Allen was mentioned in trade talks between the Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers.

Those talks ultimately yielded wide receiver Deebo Samuel for Washington but left the DT in place, per Fowler on March 1.

“49ers expected to target another suddenly available Pro Bowl DL: Jonathan Allen,” the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch wrote on March 7, noting the previous trade talks with the Commanders.

The 49ers released veteran tackle Maliek Collins but still have a roster built to win.

That includes All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa. The Vikings can counter with 2024 Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard and are coming off a better record than the 49ers in 2024.

Vikings Had Elite Run Defense in 2024

The Vikings’ pass coverage was scrutinized during the 2024 season, finishing the campaign ranked 28th in yards allowed. Part of that was functions of injuries at cornerback forcing late additions and defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.

The result was the No. 5 scoring defense that also ranked fifth in sacks.

They were No. 2 against the run too, with Phillips and fellow lineman Jonathan Bullard a big part of that.

Bullard is a free agent this offseason, as is Jerry Tillery. They were second and third, respectively, among the Vikings’ down linemen in snaps, per Pro Football Reference. That could be all the incentive needed for the Vikings to be aggressive for Allen in free agency.