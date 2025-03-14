Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Get Concerning News in Search for New Veteran QB

  • Updated
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ potential targets in quarterback free agency are dwindling.

While appearing confident to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, the Vikings still need a veteran buffer if the 22-year-old is not ready for the role.

Option A was Daniel Jones, who spent two months with the team after his release from the New York Giants in November. However, Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Minnesota searching free agency for someone to pair with McCarthy.

The Vikings remain idle on the quarterback front four days after the negotiating window opened.

And many options have signed elsewhere.

The latest: Gardner Minshew, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Aaron Rodgers Rumors Continue as Vikings Watch QB Free Agentcy Idly

On March 12, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that the Vikings are at least considering what it would look like to bring in Aaron Rodgers.

“My understanding is that the Vikings have at least been entertaining the possibility internally of what it would look like to add Aaron Rodgers into this quarterback room,” Seifert said on “SportsCenter.” “The idea would be: you have a 14 win team; you have the reigning coach of the year in Kevin O’Connell; you have an All-Pro receiver in Justin Jefferson; offensive and defensive lines that have been upgraded here in free agency; and also a pretty great defense with Brian Flores. So you drop Aaron Rodgers into that mix and, potentially, you have a Super Bowl favorite for 2025. 

“That would obviously push J.J. McCarthy’s timetable back a year to 2026, I don’t have any information to suggest that’s the likely scenario right now,” Seifert added. “But I do know that as of yesterday evening, they were having that discussion internally, whether Aaron Rodgers is the right option for 2025, and whether it’s right for their building and for their culture and their organization.”

If the Vikings are truly navel-gazing at the possibility of bringing in Rodgers, they are also letting more reasonable options slip through their grasp.

Since Jones decided to sign with the Colts, the Vikings have watched Marcus Mariota, Mason Rudolph, Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones and Minshew sign elsewhere.

Minnesota is doing its diligence in its decision, but the longer the Vikings wait, the more their potential options degrade.

Some veterans who are still available are Russell Wilson, Taylor Heinecke, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, and Carson Wentz.

Vikings Looking for a Veteran QB to Support J.J. McCarthy, Insider Says

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in a drill during training camp.

According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Vikings are looking for a veteran quarterback to sign to go along with their preparation of McCarthy.

“While there have been murmurs about the Vikings and Rodgers, I have not gotten the sense Minnesota wants to go in that direction. After losing backups Daniel Jones and Nick Mullens in free agency, the Vikings will likely add a veteran to their QB room at some point as they prepare 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy,” Schultz wrote.

That’s not to say that McCarthy’s development would be derailed if the Vikings signed Rodgers, but it would defer the McCarthy era for at least another year.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

Read More
,

