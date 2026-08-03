Former Vikings 6-Year Starter Drawing Praise With NFC North Rival During Camp

Former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury appears to be making a strong first impression with one of his old team’s primary rivals.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson praised Bradbury’s intelligence and early command of the offense during training camp, according to Bears senior writer Larry Mayer.

“He’s been extremely impressive,” Johnson said, per Mayer. “Super smart. We’re cooking with him out there.”

That assessment matters beyond the usual wave of positive camp reviews. Bradbury is competing for an opportunity to anchor the offensive line of the reigning NFC North champions after Minnesota released him just 17 months earlier.

It could also put the former Vikings first-round pick in position to face Minnesota twice during the 2026 regular season.

Garrett Bradbury Competing With Bears’ Top Rookie

Chicago acquired Bradbury from the New England Patriots in March, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to New England. The move gave the Bears an experienced replacement following center Drew Dalman’s retirement.

Bradbury’s place atop the depth chart is not guaranteed.

The Bears selected Iowa center Logan Jones with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. Jones won the 2025 Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center and started 51 of his final 52 college games.

Johnson said after the draft that Chicago was “smitten” with Jones during the evaluation process. That investment makes Jones a credible challenger, even if Bradbury’s experience gives the veteran an early advantage.

Bradbury has started every NFL game in which he has appeared. He also spent the 2025 season with New England, starting throughout the regular season and the Patriots’ postseason run before Chicago traded for him.

Johnson’s endorsement therefore offers more than a compliment. It suggests Bradbury is handling the communication and mental demands that can determine whether a veteran center keeps a talented rookie on the sideline.

Bradbury Started 88 Games for Vikings

Minnesota selected Bradbury with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft and immediately installed him at center.

He started all 88 regular-season games and four playoff games he played during six seasons with the Vikings. Bradbury also played every one of Minnesota’s 1,117 offensive snaps in 2024, his final season with the franchise.

The Vikings released him in March 2025 after agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. Bradbury subsequently signed with New England before returning to the NFC North through the Bears trade.

Chicago later revised Bradbury’s contract to a one-year arrangement worth $4.7 million, including $3.7 million guaranteed, according to Over the Cap. That structure gives the Bears a relatively affordable veteran while preserving the option to transition to Jones later.

Bradbury also entered Chicago with some understanding of Johnson’s system. His six seasons in Minnesota gave him repeated exposure to Johnson’s Detroit Lions offenses, and Bradbury cited his familiarity with the scheme after the trade.

For Vikings fans, the camp praise creates a familiar NFC North subplot. Minnesota decided Bradbury was no longer its answer at center in 2025. He now has a chance to prove he can still be one for the team the Vikings will have to beat to reclaim the division.