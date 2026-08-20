Former Vikings Running Back Announces Major Career Decision

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Myles Gaskin is hanging up his cleats.

At just 29 years old, Gaskin has decided to walk away, fresh off a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings were just another of his several stops en route to the game’s ultimate prize, apparently leaving Gaskin fulfilled.

It is a surprising development for the former Washington Huskies star and, for a brief time at least, Vikings playmaker.

Ex-Vikings RB Myles Gaskin Announces Retirement

Gaskin played in seven games for the Vikings across two seasons, finishing with three carries for a loss of 1 yard and one reception for 11 yards.

He announced his decision on social media.

“Thank you, God; you have allowed me to live my childhood’s greatest dream, which was to play the game I loved at the highest level. You have allowed it for seven years as a professional, four years in the greatest setting in college football as a Dawg at the University of Washington. Before that, at O’Dea High School… and before that as a Richmond Bulldog,” Gaskin posted on Instagram on August 19. “Thank you to all those who showed love and support both on and off the field.

“Football… there will never be enough words to explain how I feel about you, so I won’t even try. What I will do is give all the game you gave me to the next generation of young players who dare to be great.”

Gaskin signed off, “Thank you. It’s been real. #MMFG #FFF – Faith, Family, Football. All Glory to [God].”

The Miami Dolphins drafted Gaskin in the seventh round with the 235th pick in 2019.

For his career, he has 1,360 yards and 7 TDs on 367 carries, adding 712 yards and 6 scores on 102 catches. He has also contributed on special teams, including being sparingly deployed as a returner.