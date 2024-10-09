Vikings Go All-in on $90 Million Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

If 2022 was any indicator of how the Minnesota Vikings may approach their Week 6 bye, they’ll make an all-in move in the coming weeks — and none would be bigger than landing New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence by trade.

Currently 5-0, the Vikings have exceeded expectations and opened their Super Bowl window for the foreseeable future. Moving on from Kirk Cousins and using those cap savings to build one of the league’s best defenses has been the difference with Sam Darnold operating the offense efficiently through five weeks.

In 2022, Minnesota opened the year 6-1 entering their bye week and traded for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, a move that benefited the team short- and long-term.

The Vikings could make a similar move to bolster their present and future prospects by offering a blockbuster trade package for Lawrence.

A to Z Sports’ Tyler Forness suggested a trade package that would include two first-round picks for Lawrence and a second-rounder.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

Vikings send:

2025 first-round pick

2026 first-round pick

2026 fourth-round pick

Giants send:

Dexter Lawrence

2025 second-round pick

Sending two first-round picks is costly, but those picks are projected to be at the end of the first round if Minnesota remains atop the NFC. Pairing them to land a difference-maker on defense in his prime is a worthwhile investment — especially at an increasingly premier position.

Why Vikings Should Splurge for Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million extension in March 2023 following the Giants’ playoff run that included an upset over the Vikings in the Wild Card round.

He ranked as the No. 2 interior defensive lineman in the league by Pro Football Focus (PFF), behind only Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. Having a dominant interior pass-rusher is a game-changer for a defense — and Lawrence is on the same tier as Jones.

The two-time Pro Bowler tallied 81 pressures in the last two seasons lining up primarily in the A-gap. The next closest tackle had 16, per PFF.

Minnesota aimed to land a player like Lawrence back in March.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that the Viking pursued prized free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as their top target in free agency last March. Minnesota was outbid, with Wilkins signing a $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $27.5 million a year.

While Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips has been the heart of the defensive line, he’s more suited as a defensive end in Brian Flores’ 3-4 base scheme. His eight pressures pale in comparison to Lawrence’s 23 pressures and 7.0 sacks so far this season.

Minnesota is not likely to land a blue-chip defensive tackle prospect outside of the top 10 of next year’s draft, meaning a trade is the best option to land the final piece to the defense.

Other Vikings Needs Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

The Vikings will do some self-scouting during their Week 6 bye in preparation for the final 11 weeks of the regular season.

Some other needs that could be addressed by the November 2 trade deadline are running back and interior offensive line.

The run game was abysmal when Aaron Jones was ruled out of the final half of last weeks’ nail-biting win over the New York Jets. Backup Ty Chandler struggled to find running lanes along with the offensive line’s miscues.

Guard Ed Ingram has also struggled in pass protection. He’s allowed the second-most pressures of any player at his position through six weeks. Veteran Dalton Risner is an obvious candidate to replace Ingram once he comes off injured reserve. The Vikings have opted for continuity on the offensive front and Risner has experience starting in 2023.

A trade for a running back is more likely given a bevy of potential candidates on the trade block.