Vikings Expected to Pursue $108 Million QB in Free Agency: Report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has stood by starting quarterback Sam Darnold, even tweaking the team’s offense amid the veteran’s recent slump.

The Vikings also have rookie No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings as he recovers from a torn meniscus suffered in the preseason opener. O’Connell has already anointed McCarthy as the Vikings’ quarterback of the future.

And yet, the Vikings are among a handful of teams expected to pursue Daniel Jones.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Jones, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft by the New York Giants, has drawn “significant interest” around the league.

“Sources: There has been significant interest in former #Giants QB Daniel Jones since his release. Once he clears waivers, expect the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins to pursue him — not only for a chance to join a contending team, but also to develop in an offensive system where he can learn and grow,” Schultz reported on X on November 24.

“A decision could come as early as this week, sources say.”

Jones, 27, has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2024. He has also rushed 67 times for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also noted that the interest in Jones remains high.

“Jones, who requested and received his release from the Giants on Friday, is expected to clear waivers on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. At that point, when he’s a free agent and allowed to talk to other teams, Jones should sign relatively quickly,” Rapoport wrote on November 24.

“Jones is slated to clear waivers because if another team grabs him, it’d owe him $11.83 million left on his contract, plus the $23 million injury guaranteed for next season.”

Jones was in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

Minnesota a Safe Haven for Damaged NY QBs

If Jones joined the Vikings, he could usurp Nick Mullens as QB2 on the depth chart behind Darnold. Mullens is in his third season with the Vikings and started four games in 2023. However, the interest in Jones could signal that the team is ready to move on.

Jones would also be following in the footsteps of his fellow former New York QB. The New York Jets selected Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.

After four years of inconsistency, the Jets moved on.

Darnold spent time as a starter with the Carolina Panthers and as a backup with the 49ers, rehabbing his image and refining his game before signing with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

Jones would arrive much in need of a similar facelift. He has a 64.1% completion rate and a 24-44-1 record in his career.

The good news for Jones is he has a 70:47 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in a season once in his career. That was in 2023 when he played in six games due to a neck injury. The Vikings have $7.1 million in cap space as of November 23. Over The Cap projects them to have $74.4 million in 2025.

Jones, who has already banked $108.1 million in his young career, could benefit from the Vikings’ highly-viewed infrastructure.

Vikings Could Boast Blue Chip QB Room With Daniel Jones

If Jones joins the Vikings, it would not just give the organization three former first-round picks, two of whom have starting experience. It would mean three former top-10 picks who will receive tutelage from former QBs O’Connell and position coach Josh McCown.

O’Connell has espoused his belief in coaching up players’ strengths, and Jones would be another reclamation project to prove that.

“I think about the things that are fixable, I think about the things that are coachable,” O’Connell said during a conference for “Faith & Life” in April. “I do very much believe in certain principles of playing the quarterback position; I believe the footwork in the lower half of any quarterback can be fixed with the proper coaching and teaching.

“When you see the good things on tape, you see things that they can do better on tape.”