Vikings Issued Blunt Message on Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

The focus for the Minnesota Vikings is their QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray. However, one aspect of the team that can get overlooked is their pass rush. Minnesota will lean on Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel, but after those two, there are question marks.

As a result, there’s been speculation about whether the Vikings will head into the free-agent market to add a veteran for depth. Nonetheless, could Minnesota explore the trade market at some point between now and the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3?

A potential name that could be on the Vikings’ radar is New York Giants‘ Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Moreover, Thibodeaux will hit free agency, so if the Giants don’t plan on giving him a contract extension, then they’ll have to trade him to get something of value in return. Amid the speculation, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber stated that he would like Minnesota to trade for Thibodeaux to shore up the pass rush.

“I do see a scenario where we could make a move before the trade deadline in early November,” Leber said in a June 25 video on his YouTube channel. “I think it would still make a lot of sense, and we would know much more about our football team and more about Dallas Turner. We’d know a lot more about Andrew Van Ginkel and his health.

“We’d know more about Jake Golday if he is now in the fold as the backup to Gink and maybe a possible replacement a couple of years down the road. That is a possibility as well. But from a pure football standpoint, I really like the player.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Would Fit Vikings Defense

In New York, Thibodeaux has fallen into the rotational category as Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese look to be ahead of the former first-round pick. As a result, Thibodeaux could benefit from a change of scenery since he will become a free agent in 2027. Still, Leber believes that playing in Brian Flores’ defense would benefit Thibodeaux.

“You watched the first two years of film on this guy and you put him in BFlo’s defense, which is very similar to [Don] Martinale’s,” Leber added. “I think that you have a foundational edge player that health aside, as long as he’s healthy, I think he’s probably an upgrade to Van Ginkle. And I think there’s value to that.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Might Become Unhappy With Giants

Leber also believes Thibodeaux might not be happy as a rotational piece, which could force New York to explore the best trade option to ensure the player’s mood doesn’t affect the locker room.

“It’s his contract extension that I would probably be at as well, but we don’t know what we’re going to have in the future,” Leber said. “That is why I’m open to the possibility. I’m open to the idea that if he doesn’t get moved, let’s say he plays for the Giants and he’s playing the season, and he’s a rotational guy.

“I’m sure that he’s going to be disgruntled because if Arvell Reese goes from playing off-ball linebacker and then he starts getting snaps as an edge guy just because he’s so versatile and he takes snaps away from him, he’s going to be very upset.

“They might just have to get rid of him anyway. You could go from a third-round pick into a fourth- or fifth-round pick just to get him off the books for the Giants, but it is the secondary contract and that’s why I was kind of prefacing everything and laying everything out that I don’t think it makes any sort of financial or lineup sense to do a deal right now before the season starts.”