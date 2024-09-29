Packers Star’s Surprising Tone on Vikings’ Aaron Jones Turns Heads

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker wast tight-lipped when talking about former teammate-turned Minnesota Vikings star Aaron Jones ahead of the NFC North rivals’ Week 4 matchup at Lambeau Field.

Packers players and coaches have showered Jones with praise ahead of his return to Lambeau Field. The feelings will change once the game begins, but this week has shown the impression Jones had left Green Bay after seven seasons.

But to Walker, it’s just business as usual. The Packers star was nonchalant on Jones’ return, declining to comment on him.

“I really can’t speak because he’s not on this team anymore, but I don’t really think he’s gonna be any different, no disrespect to [Jones]. I’m just happy with the guys we have here. No disrespect to him — he’s a great person, great teammate — but he’s not really on our team anymore, so I can’t really say as much about him,” Walker told reporters. “We just got to go out, do our job and that will be it.”

Fans flocked to Walker’s milquetoast tone as bulletin board material for Jones, tagging the running back in several videos that have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The two are bound to collide on Sunday, September 29 as Jones looks to help the Vikings improve to 4-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Walker will hope to slow Jones, who is averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season.

Packers’ Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur’s Praise of Vikings RB Aaron Jones

Walker’s words on Jones fell flat compared to other Packers leaders this week.

Safety Xavier McKinney and defensive tackle Kenny Clark called Jones a great runner and reflected on his impact in Green Bay during film study this week, according to Sports Illustrated.

Why the Packers Released Aaron Jones

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Packers attempted to renegotiate Jones’ contract. He took a pay cut in 2023 that made his 2024 cap hit $17 million, which would have been the second-highest in the league only behind Christian McCaffrey‘s $19 million.

After negotiations fell through, the Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal and subsequently released Jones.

LaFleur admitted he was “caught off guard” by Jones’ release, which ultimately led to the 30-year-old back signing a one-year $7 million deal with the Vikings in March.