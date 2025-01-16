$76 Million Vikings Pro Bowler Sends Strong Message After Historic Season

The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff loss cannot overshadow the positive storylines that emerged during the 2024 season, and pass rusher Jonathan Greenard is among them.

Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Vikings in free agency in 2024.

His first go-round in Minnesota was successful, with Greenard finishing the campaign fifth in sacks with 12.0, a new career high. But with the season ending the way that it did, Greenard knows the Vikings still have work to do.

“MORE IS REQUIRED,” Greenard posted on X on January 14. “Preciate the support all year! #skol

“Back to that lab.”

Greenard also recorded 59 total tackles, 18 for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 pass deflections during the regular season. Despite his tremendous campaign, Greenard was passed over for All-Pro and sent a similar message afterward.

“More is required…,” Greenard posted on January 10.

Jonathan Greenard Suffered Historic All-Pro Snub

There have been 18 other players with stat lines as good or better than his in NFL history, per Stathead.

Greenard’s is the only one from the 2024 season, while 14 of the previous instances warranted All-Pro honors. Notably, there were three such lines in 2023, but only one player – Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt – earned an All-Pro nod.

This is the second time multiple players produced those numbers and did earn make All-Pro.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett beat out ex-Viking Danielle Hunter and Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers for First Team opposite Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt, Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos, and Greenard’s own teammate, Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, earned the three spots on the Second Team. Greenard could be a front-runner for an All-Pro team in 2025.

He finished with 15 total votes and one first-place vote, per the Associated Press on January 10.

Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard Took Wild Card Loss to Heart

The Vikings had a historic season come to an unceremonious end in the Wild Card against the Los Angeles Rams. Greenard was among the players – and coaches – who took the defeat especially hard.

“It sucks,” Greenard told reporters on January 13. “It’s not good at all. It’s – I think it’s more so like we know what we have in this locker room and understanding that we didn’t play to our best ability, man. It just – it sucks because we understand what we can do and what we have done before. But man, we just got to go back to the drawboard, man. Understand what this s*** feels like, because it sucks. I know, I’ve been here before. It sucks.

“We’re not taking moral victories. I know we had 14 wins. But nah, that don’t mean nothing [if] you get bounced first round. So we going to come back and stronger than ever. Offseason is about to be much more intense. As I keep saying, ‘More is required,’ man. I put my all in this. Put more in this s***.”

There could be significant changes on both sides of the ball with players and coaches.

The Vikings must hope that the magic of the season was built on a sustainable foundation, or their title window may have already grown significantly shorter.