Vikings Pro Bowler Sends Telling Message After Polarizing Historic Decision

The Minnesota Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to play two games in two different countries in consecutive weeks. That move has not sat well with everyone, including Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

A Pro Bowler in 2024, his first season with the Vikings, Greenard offered a simple, singular phrase – reduced to its social media acronym – to express himself.

“Smh,” Greenard posted on Instagram in response to a post on the news on May 13.

Jonathan Greenard doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the back to back international games for the #Vikings in 2025: pic.twitter.com/5gbUNzVNiB — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) May 13, 2025

“Minnesota will become the first NFL team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries, facing the Steelers in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, Sept. 28,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on May 13. “The Vikings then will travel to London, England, to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 5.”

Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason. He followed with a Pro Bowl season, recording 12.0 sacks to lead the team in 2024.

Jonathan Greenard Got 1st International NFL Experience With Vikings

Notably, Greenard spent four seasons with the Houston Texans. He had never played internationally before signing with the Vikings, who faced the New York Jets in London in 2024.

The Texans have played two international games in their history, most recently in 2019.

Greenard’s reaction is in contrast with that of the organization. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told British media the NFL coordinated the scheduling in conjunction with the team, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on May 13.

The conflicting takes highlight the polarizing aspect of the news.

“With all due respect to the #Vikings, seems like quite the unfair advantage in the NFC North that they in 2025 will play eight home games, seven road games and two neutral-site games while the other three division teams will play eight home games and nine road games,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted on X in reaction to the news.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also believes the Vikings may gain an “edge” from the scheduling.

The Dublin/London swing could give the @Vikings an edge … 1) They save trips to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, which could've been bad-weather games. 2) They'll be acclimated for the second game, far moreso than the Browns. 3) Instead of 9 "true" road games, they'll only have 7. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2025

Others argued that the setup is not as appealing as it may seem because of the perceived “convenience.”

“They avoid trips to Heinz Field, where they’ve never won, and to Cleveland (1 win since 1989),” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on May 13. “They’re 4-0 in London. But 10ish days abroad will be tough.”

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel also saw the negatives in the games for Greenard and the Vikings.

“The Vikings playing back to back international games in different cities for the first time ever is dirty work!” Daniel posted on X on May 13.

Fans Have Fun With Vikings’ Visit to Ireland

While Greenard and others reacted to the news in terms of logistics for the Vikings, some took a more historical view on the matter.

“The real-life Vikings did a lot of damage in Ireland 1,200 years ago,” Vikings Territory’s Dustin Baker posted on X.

the real-life Vikings did a lot of damage in Ireland 1,200 years ago pic.twitter.com/oKKqGCY7wU — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) May 13, 2025

“Haven’t seen the Vikings this active in the UK/Ireland since about 800 A.D.,” 93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley posted.

Haven't seen the Vikings this active in the UK/Ireland since about 800 A.D. https://t.co/KqCwINoEpe — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) May 13, 2025

“Vikings occupying Dublin and London in back-to-back weeks,” the NFL Fashion Advice handle posted on X. “Party like it’s the ninth century.”

The Vikings will touch down on the Liffey again. Brian and Shane give their reaction after a historic announcement in Dublin Castle. pic.twitter.com/qDqv7GRFVB — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) May 13, 2025

“Dublin Bound: The NFL has announced that the Minnesota Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first ever regular season game in Ireland in Croke Park on Sunday, September 28th,” NFL Ireland’s Michael McQuaid posted. “Twenty eight years on from a preseason game, it’s finally happening. Historic.”

The Vikings’ return is highly anticipated, regardless of how Greenard may feel.