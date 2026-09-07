Minnesota Vikings Terminate Deal With ‘Fearless’ Safety Amid Roster Shuffle

The Minnesota Vikings have officially moved on from Kahlef Hailassie.

“Terminated from practice squad,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 7, listing “#Broncos Luke Basso, #Vikings Kahlef Hailassie, #Commanders Joshua Simon” as the unfortunate selections.

Hailassie, who turns 26 in November, is a former undrafted free agent who has played for the Cleveland Browns and has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hailassie’s departure appears to be a corresponding maneuver.

Vikings Cut Ties With Kahlef Hailassie in Corresponding Roster Move

The Vikings re-signed outside linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. to their practice squad on Monday, and they needed to make room.

Hailassie, who has played cornerback but was a safety for the Vikings, is now set to find a new home in the NFL. He has started one of 10 regular-season appearances in his career. Hailassie has 8 total tackles. He contributed on both special teams and defense for the Browns in 2023.

His role diminished to special teams in 2024 and was nonexistent in 2025 with the Vikings.

“Hailassie has the size, instincts and ball skills to surprise on the next level. His route anticipation and ability to sniff out the quarterback’s intentions serve him well in zone, which might be the best fit for him,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2023. “However, unlike many zone corners, he has the mirror-and-match pedal and smooth hips to stay connected to routes.

“Tough as a run defender but needs to prove he can play against NFL competition across from him. Hailassie has Day 3 potential and is a prospect to watch.”

Zierlein projected Hailassie as a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

“Hailassie is a twitchy athlete who can mirror and match, although he will surrender separation when caught upright and on his heels,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in 2023. “As a tackler, he stays balanced as a finisher when working from high to low. He plays fearless with a brash attitude.

“Hailassie needs to play with more disciplined eyes, but he is long, fluid and controlled in his movements to cover from press or off coverage.”