Former Minnesota Vikings OL to Sign With Baltimore Ravens: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is reportedly heading to the AFC North after continuing his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

“The Ravens plan to sign veteran OL Hakeem Adeniji, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on July 25. Fowler noted that Adeniji has made 16 career starts, including one for Dallas during the 2025 season.

The expected agreement comes after Baltimore brought Adeniji in for a workout on July 24. The Ravens had not officially announced the transaction at the time of publication, so its terms and any corresponding roster move remained unknown.

Adeniji, 28, spent the entire 2023 regular season with Minnesota but occupied a small role. He appeared in four games without making a start and logged 17 special-teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. He did not take an offensive snap for the Vikings.

Hakeem Adeniji Had a Brief Role With the Vikings

The Vikings added Adeniji to their practice squad immediately before the 2023 season after the Cincinnati Bengals released him. Minnesota promoted him to the active roster on October 5, giving the team an experienced reserve behind its established offensive tackles.

He was inactive for his first several games on the 53-man roster before making his Vikings debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Minnesota subsequently used him exclusively on special teams during his four appearances.

Although Adeniji never developed into a regular contributor in Minnesota, he arrived with more meaningful experience than the typical back-of-the-roster lineman. The Bengals selected the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he appeared in 39 games for Cincinnati before joining the Vikings. Minnesota listed him as having 15 starts when it promoted him in October 2023.

Cincinnati also used Adeniji at multiple spots. His professional starts have included work at tackle and guard, giving him the positional flexibility teams frequently seek from reserve offensive linemen.

Adeniji Reestablished Himself With the Cowboys

Adeniji signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, but a knee injury prevented him from appearing in a regular-season game. He joined the Cowboys on a one-year contract in April 2025 and returned to game action after his lost season.

He appeared in 12 games and made one start for Dallas, increasing his career total to 16 starts.

That recent playing time helps explain Baltimore’s interest. The Ravens are not necessarily adding Adeniji to claim an immediate starting job. They are adding a veteran who has lined up at several positions, participated in postseason games and can compete for a reserve role during training camp.

Baltimore has been active in reinforcing the interior of its offensive line. The Ravens also announced an agreement with veteran center Ethan Pocic shortly before working out Adeniji.

For Minnesota, the expected signing is primarily an alumni update rather than a move with direct roster consequences. Adeniji’s Vikings tenure produced only four appearances, but his anticipated opportunity in Baltimore shows that his experience and flexibility continue to carry value as teams build their offensive-line depth for the 2026 season.