Vikings Get Good News 3 Days Prior to Crucial Game Against Packers

The Minnesota Vikings could be a team of destiny this season, and they just got a couple of updates that go a long way toward validating those vibes.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported two pieces of positive injury news for the Vikings defense on Thursday, December 26, just three days before the team hosts the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in what will be Minnesota’s final home contest of the regular season.

“Vikings safety Harrison Smith was a full participant Thursday and remains on track to play Sunday vs. Packers,” Seifert posted to X. “We’ll see how the Vikings handle [middle linebacker] Ivan Pace Jr., whose IR window is open, but it’s notable he has had full participation all week.”

Minnesota is 13-2 on the year and tied with the Detroit Lions for the lead in the NFC North Division as well as the race for the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, which comes with the NFC’s sole bye through Super Wildcard Weekend. However, the Lions bested the Vikings by a score of 31-29 in Week 7, which means Detroit currently holds the tiebreak in both races.

But regardless of what happens anywhere else across the league’s slate of Week 17 matchups, including a Lions’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota and Detroit will play for both the division and conference crowns at Ford Field in Week 18 if the Vikings can hold court against the Packers on Sunday.

Minnesota is currently a 1-point favorite to beat Green Bay after opening the week as a 1.5-point favorite.

Harrison Smith Missed Last Week’s Game Against Seahawks With Foot Injury

Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler and a defensive captain for the Vikings, has started 14 of 15 games this season.

However, he missed last week’s road contest against the Seattle Seahawks with a foot injury and was a DNP at practice on Wednesday, which cast some doubt upon his status against the Packers this weekend.

Smith has tallied 55 solo tackles, 7 quarterback pressures, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 sack thus far in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Ivan Pace Jr. Crucial Part of Vikings’ Run Defense, Pass Rush

Having Smith back will be a boon for Minnesota’s pass and run defenses, while Pace’s potential return will mean a great deal to the run defense specifically as well as the pass rush.

“While Pace has been out, the Vikings’ run defense that had been the best in the league has struggled a bit, though it still retains its standing among the top run defenses in the NFL,” Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman wrote on Christmas Day. “Pace’s return should help significantly against a Green Bay team that has shown a pretty solid commitment to running the ball in recent weeks.”

Pace has started all nine contests in which he has been healthy enough to play this season. Across those games, the linebacker has recorded 32 solo tackles, 15 quarterback pressures, 3 sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown, per PFF.

The Vikings defense has been at least as important, if not more so, to the team’s unexpected run this season as the offense. Having Smith and Pace back in the lineup (if both are able to go) should provide a huge boost to Minnesota in its second-to-last game of the year.