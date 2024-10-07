Vikings’ Harrison Smith Mocks Aaron Rodgers With Historic Sack Celebration

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith made history at the expense of his golf buddy and longtime rival Aaron Rodgers.

Smith sacked Rodgers in the second quarter of the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the New York Jets on October 6. It was a historic mark for Smith, who notched his 20th career sack on Sunday — and he celebrated in style, mocking Rodgers with his own “discount double check” celebration.

With the sack, Smith became the seventh defensive back in NFL history to reach 30 or more career interceptions and 20 or more sacks. He joins the elite company of Ronde Barber, Leroy Butler, Brian Dawkins, Rodney Harrison, Larry Wilson and Charles Woodson — six of whom have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Smith Trolled Rodgers at Celeb Golf Tournament Last Summer

To be clear, there is a well-documented mutual respect between Rodgers and Smith — but there’s always room for a little ribbing between friends.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 1 ahead of Week 5, Rodgers spoke on his matchup with the Vikings and added that he and Smith spent time together in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held every July.

Rodgers said Smith did not let him forget about his two interceptions on Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

“A phenomenal golfer by the way, he had a great year at Tahoe. He’s also picked me off twice in his career,” Rodgers said of Smith with a chuckle, “which he made sure he told me about when we played together out there.”

Smith didn’t get a chance to intercept Rodgers for old times’ sake, but the sack was even sweeter considering the career milestone Smith accomplished.

At 35 years old, Smith is playing in his 13th and potentially final year for the Vikings after he was selected 29th overall in 2012.

“Harrison’s a great dude, still playing at a high level, still a master of disguise,” Rodgers said prophetically before Smith’s blindside sack on him in Week 5.

Vikings Have a Chance to Make Smith’s Hall of Fame Case Undeniable

Despite a star-studded career that includes six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, Smith’s chances of making the Hall of Fame are not concrete.

While Smith statistically rivals some of the league’s greatest safeties of all time, the committee has shown to emphasize championships in particular.

The Vikings have fallen just short of making that a reality for several of their stars of the past decade.

The 2017 Vikings fell short in the NFC Championship game, and Smith hasn’t sniffed a conference championship game since then.

But if the Vikings, currently 5-0 entering a Week 6 bye, make a Super Bowl appearance in Smith’s age-35 season, it could be a massive statement on his staying power in the league well into his 30s.

It’s a tall order and too early to call, but the way the Vikings are playing is bringing plenty of attention to the team’s stars once again.