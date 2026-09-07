Packers’ Matt LaFleur Makes 1-Word Admission on Vikings’ Harrison Smith’s Return

Veteran safety Harrison Smith didn’t officially return to the Minnesota Vikings until Labor Day weekend. Smith agreed to a new contract with the team Saturday to come back for a 15th season.

While Smith coming returning was in doubt before that, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was pretty adamant Monday he expected safety would re-sign.

LaFleur fired just one word on Harrison’s return with a smile at his press conference on Labor Day.

“Yes,” said LaFleur when asked if he expected Smith to be back for Week 1.

Smith reportedly contemplated retirement throughout the summer. On Saturday, he officially returned to the Vikings on a 1-year, $12.25 million contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the deal could be worth as much as $16.25 million.

Last season, the 37-year-old safety posted 54 combined tackles with 10 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Addresses What Harrison Smith Brings to Vikings

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he expected safety Harrison Smith to return to the Minnesota Vikings for Week 1.

Whether or not LaFleur was being completely truthful with his answer on Smith’s return is up for debate. The wry smile LaFleur provided, along with a laugh, could be an indication that he was providing the answer that would be met with the least resistance, not the most honest one.

Either way, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Packers have discussed potentially facing Smith in Week 1. It’s the job of NFL head coaches to be prepared for every situation, and Smith returning was certainly on the table.

On Monday, LaFleur also addressed Smith in a follow-up question.

“Oh man, that guy, I kind of refer to him as the straw that stirs the drink,” said LaFleur. “I mean, he’s out there, his command, his ability to get them in and out of calls. It shows up all over [the] tape.

“I also think they’ve got a lot of smart players and you can see because that scheme presents a lot of different challenges. So you, I think, the only way to do it is you better have some guys that can handle all of it, and they do a really good job with that.”

Smith is past his prime. His most recent Pro Bowl appearance was 2021, and he hasn’t made All-Pro since 2018.

But he’s a smart veteran that will be able to help stabilize the Vikings secondary. That’s valuable for any defense, but especially for Brian Flores’ more complex scheme.