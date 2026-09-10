Harrison Smith Provides Packers Game Update After Returning to Vikings

Harrison Smith decided the weekend before the Minnesota Vikings faced the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 that he was returning for a 15th season. Smith signed a one-year contract and now looks to play a vital role on a defense that looks to help Minnesota reach the playoffs.

Moreover, the veteran safety will look to build on his 2025 season and show he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. Last season, Smith played 793 snaps, resulting in a 68.9 defensive grade.

The Vikings veteran also allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

On Sept. 9, Smith shared whether he’s ready to play on Sept. 13 against the Packers, as his late return meant the Vikings star missed training camp and the preseason.

“Just kind of taking it day by day,” Smith told reporters. “Basically, I’m up for whatever. Just going to keep doing what’s asked of me, and if that’s the way we go with it, and that’s the best option to win, that’s what we’ll do.”

Moreover, Smith was honest about whether he’s in football shape.

“I think answering that would just be dishonest,” Smith added. “I’m in good shape. I’ve been working out, but there’s nothing like playing football. It’s just the reality of it. Heart rate, outside factors, thinking a lot while you’re moving. It’s hard to simulate that. I kind of do it the best I can, but I feel like I’m in a really good place right now and we’ll just kind of see where it goes.”

How Harrison Smith Is Getting Ready for Packers Game

Smith also shared what’s going on behind the scenes as he gets ready and makes up for not having any OTAs, training camp, or preseason.

“Just getting reps, getting some scout team reps,” Smith noted. “There’s something about being on the grass and, like I said, thinking while you’re moving. You can feel a little stuck sometimes, and just getting the fluidity back.

That’s kind of what I’ve been able to do the last few years is be very fluid out there while I’m thinking. Like I said, it’s hard to simulate that. So just getting back on the grass, whether it’s reps with the defense, reps with the scout team, it’s all good.”

Harrison Smith Shares Clear Reason for Vikings Return

The Vikings veteran also didn’t come back to potentially win a championship and ride off into the sunset. While that might be part of it, Smith shared with the media why he wanted to return for a 15th season.

“I just feel like I got a little more to give, help some guys out, still make some plays, see what we can do,” Smith said. “I think I kind of knew it the whole time; I just didn’t know exactly the timing, and sometimes you just find yourself in a helmet.”

Furthermore, Smith wants to pay it forward and help prepare the Vikings’ younger safeties and other players on the team. With this potentially being his final season, he wants to make sure the next wave of Vikings players can benefit from everything he’s learned throughout his career.

“Part of coming back, I want to be able to give as much as I can to the next wave,” Smith added. “It’s not just about me. I still need to show up, do my job, and help us win games. But I’d like to be able to kind of permeate some of the things I know throughout the group.”