A Harrison Smith Return To Minnesota Makes More Sense Than Ever

Harrison Smith is the epitome of everything the Minnesota Vikings strive to be on the defensive side of the ball. The 14-year veteran called the Twin Cities home for the entirety of his career, and a potentially season-ending injury to safety Jamal Adams has led many to believe that he might be open to coming home for one more dance.

While it’s a bit late to expect a free agent to come in off the street and play a key role in 2026, Smith is far from a typical free agent. The 37-year-old knows the Vikings’ defense like the back of his hand and could pick up right where he left off last season. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks the addition would make a lot of sense for Minnesota.

“Beyond Smith taking his time, there could be a question of what he’ll be paid. And whatever leverage he already had may have increased. Regardless, Adams’ injury brings the existing void into sharper focus. The first game is four weeks away. At a time when there has been so much focus on the team’s offense, the defense will need to keep doing what it did last year. Having Smith on the field could be one of the ways to make that happen.” Florio wrote.

Conversations regarding Smith’s return are nothing new. Speculation has been swirling for much of the offseason, as the 37-year-old still had some gas left in the tank last season and has yet to officially retire. You’d have to think that they plan to reach out to him, and a reunion seems to be very much in play over the next month.

Jamal Adams’ Injury Swings The (Already Cracked) Door Wide Open

Adams, whom the Vikings signed to a one-year deal last month, wasn’t expected to replace Smith’s impact. They’re vastly different players. However, Swiss Army knife Josh Metellus was expected to play the roaming safety role, allowing Adams to fulfill his previous responsibilities.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that’ll come to fruition this season. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that additional tests were needed, but the injury “does not look good.”

If they’re confident in their current situation (which seems unlikely, since they felt urged to bring Adams on board in the first place), then they might roll with the group. Jay Ward, whom the team selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, or 2026 third-round selection Jakobe Thomas, would probably be relied upon to play a much bigger role in that case. Not exactly an ideal situation.

Smith, meanwhile, looked roughly like the same player he’s been over the past four years last season. Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports shares Florio’s sentiment regarding the veteran safety.

“No safety out there would be a more seamless addition to the Vikings’ roster than Smith, who has spent the past three years mastering Flores’ complex scheme. Until he officially announces his retirement, speculation about a return will continue.” Ragatz said.

What Other Options Are On The Table For Minnesota?

There are a few quality free agents that could help the team if the Vikings aren’t happy with their current safety room after Adams’ injury. Jabrill Peppers would bring versatility, as he’s played virtually everywhere beyond the defensive line throughout his career. Taylor Rapp, Jordan Poyer, and Quandre Diggs also have a ton of experience.

Ragatz also recently made a case for former Cowboy Donovan Wilson. “The best external option might be former Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson, who has started 62 of a possible 68 games for Dallas over the last four seasons. The 31-year-old is a very solid, well-rounded player whose blitzing ability (13 career sacks) would make him a logical fit as an Adams replacement.”

All things considered, the sky is not falling over the Twin Cities just yet. They became quite gloomy on Saturday afternoon, though. Harrison Smith might be able to provide a ray of sunshine for a fanbase that has grown fond of him.