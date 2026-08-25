Vikings Parting With Fan Favorite to Add Former Commanders Defensive Back

The Minnesota Vikings are officially adding Tre Hawkins to their roster.

“#Vikings signing former #Giants corner Tre Hawkins III, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 25. “Represented by @mucksportsrep.”

Hawkins was in for a workout with the Vikings on Monday, making this a swift turnaround for Minnesota, which added a 6-foot-3 cornerback to the defense for aggressive and versatile coordinator Brian Flores, but they also parted ways with a former fan favorite.

Hawkins, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants, but he spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

Vikings Add Tre Hawkins

The Giants selected the newest Vikings defender, Hawkins, with the 209th overall pick of the 2023 draft. He has 20 games in his career, with four starts all while he was with New York.

For his career, Hawkins has 45 total tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

Hawkins made one appearance for the Commanders during the 2025 regular season, logging just two snaps on special teams. However, that is an aspect of signing him that further underscores the Vikings’ logic.

“Hawkins was waived during final roster cuts prior to the 2025 campaign and worked out with multiple teams before joining Washington’s practice squad and signing a futures deal. He suffered a hamstring injury, however, and was waived by the Commanders,” Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote on August 25.

“At Old Dominion’s Pro Day, Hawkins impressed with a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.”

Again, though, the Vikings’ decision to add Hawkins came at another’s expense.

Vikings Set to Cut Ties With Dwight ‘Nudy’ McGlothern

In addition to signing Hawkins, the Vikings said in their official announcement that they “waived-injured Dwight McGlothern Jr.”

McGlothern, 24, is a former undrafted free agent who previously won the coaching staff over.

“McGlothern had made the 53 the last two years,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X on August 25 in reaction to the news. “Struggles in the spring led to fewer opportunities, so this isn’t much of a surprise.”

The Vikings’ designation for McGlothern, a former fan favorite, suggests health was at least a factor in the decision-making, though.

This is not the end for McGlothern announcements from the Vikings, either.

Next, he will go through waivers. If he clears them unclaimed, then McGlothern will revert to the Vikings’ injured reserve. From there, the Vikings can officially release him, pending an injury settlement.

After that, McGlothern will be free to sign with whatever team he wishes, but must wait three weeks beyond a date set in his settlement to return to Minnesota.

That is, if either side wants that.