Vikings Sign $33 Million Super Bowl Champion With Team Ties

The Minnesota Vikings sorted through their options and came away with Johnny Hekker.

“The #Vikings are signing four-time Pro Bowl P Johnny Hekker, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 22. “Hekker is back with the team after being released in August.”

Hekker, 36, is a former undrafted free agent who began his career with the then-St. Louis Rams. He has earned four Pro Bowl trips, four First Team All-Pro honors and more than $33 million in earnings in his career. He also helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021.

Hekker’s return comes after the Vikings explored several punters in workouts on Tuesday.

Vikings Dealing With Injury, Sign Super Bowl Champion Johnny Hekker

“The #Vikings worked out three punters today,” Garafolo reported in a separate post on X earlier in the day:

Former All-Pro Johnny Hekker, who was with them this summer

Veteran Matt Haack

Rookie Jack Stonehouse

“The Vikings held a punter workout today, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said, as P Brett Thorson works through a hamstring injury on his kicking leg,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on September 22. “Unclear yet whether they can get Thorson ready for Sunday.”

Signing Hekker suggests the Vikings are doubtful that Thorson will be able to suit up.

Hekker was with the Rams during Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s time with the organization. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

This story will be updated.