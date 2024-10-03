2-Time Pro Bowler Gets Honest About Pending Return to Field With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 and can reach 5-0 with a home date versus a potentially wounded Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 5. For as hot of a start as the Vikings have gotten off to, they are missing two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson tore multiple ligaments in his knee during a Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions in 2023. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced they are opening the 21-day window for Hockenson to return from injured reserve.

Hockenson is excited about that.

“There’s a vibe around here, but there always is. So I think, however the guys are doing, I just want to be out there with them and, obviously, enjoy the winning with them and, even if that’s not where we were at in the point. But to be just out there, with the guys, playing the game that you love, is football. So that’s going to be funny, either way,” Hockenson told reporters on October 2.

“When I get out there, I like to have fun, put a smile on people’s faces. So I think that’s just really what I’m excited to get out there to do. Just enjoy the moment with the guys and really just continue to be a part of this team. And just bring a vibe that we already have, but I can continue out on the field.”

“We will be opening T.J.’s window on Friday. Want to get his window opened up and get him going here,” O’Connell told reporters on October 2. “Friday gives us 21 days.

“21 days from then gives us the bye week and two football games with us playing on Thursday the second week after the bye. So that gives us some flexibility at 20 days to have him either ready to go, see where he’s at and his availability for the Lions game, and then, like I said, we have the flexibility for the following based upon he’s done a great job, he feels great. But we’ve got to get him acclimated back to football.”

The Vikings rank fourth in points scored in 10th in total yards gained in 2024. Their passing game, which ranks 10th in yards and first in passing touchdowns thanks to Sam Darnold, could get a significant boost from Hockenson’s return.

He had 95 receptions for 960 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 games in 2023.

“Just going to be great to have him back on the grass with the guys,” O’Connell said. “I know he’s been really looking forward to it.”

T.J. Hockenson Eager to Rejoin Vikings on Field

O’Connell said he will not be providing frequent updates on Hockenson’s progress during his practice window.

Hockenson said he is ready to get back to work.

“Pushing to get out there as fast I can,” Hockenson said. “But, obviously, you know, I told them at the beginning, ‘First, throughout this whole process, I’m going to do everything times two that you’re going to tell me to do. So you’re gonna have to put the reins on me and pull me back.

“They know who I am and how I work. I’m just gonna go two times as much as they’re going to tell me. They’re going to have to pull me back and hold me down a little bit to continue this rehab. Just cause it is a little different than what I’ve ever gone through. So they’ve done an incredible job, and it’s it’s been fun to work with all these guys.”

Hockenson opened up about his rehab in April, saying the process was going well. But refraining from putting a timeline on his potential return to the Vikings on the field. He admitted to feeling the “itch” to get back on the field then too.

“It’s good,” Hockenson told reporters about his recovery in April. “It’s definitely been a process throughout the time, throughout these months or however long it’s been. You kind of lose track when you’re attacking each day. It’s been really good though. You kind of – you look at things a little differently. You kind of itch to get back out there and stuff. But just attacking it day by day.

Vikings Not Ready to Activate Injured OL

Hockenson’s news was positive. He will even travel with the Vikings to London to face the Jets in Week 5. But teammate and guard Dalton Risner was not as fortunate as he works his way back from a back injury.

“More than likely, we’re going to hold off on Dalton,” O’Connell said. “I’ll circle back with you guys … after the bye [week].”

Risner is a backup but could push starting right guard Ed Ingram for playing time. Ingram has been a weak link along the Vikings’ offensive line and the Vikings can cut him after the season, absorbing less than $2 million in dead cap, per Over The Cap. Risner is older but could solve a potential issue for the Vikings.